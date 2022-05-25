T-Falls' Baxter takes 5th at state golf

They made it to the State championships and no matter in what sport, that is something not many folks can claim.

And although none of the three local high school golfers won State titles, one of them earned a top 15 medal following the Montana State B golf tournament at Fairmont Hot Springs.

Heading the list is Thompson Falls standout Ellie Baxter, who finished fifth with a total 36-hole score of 174. Baxter shot a day’s best 79 on the second day of the competition, helping move her up in the medalist standings following an opening day round of 95.

Baxter was the lone female entrant from Thompson Falls and the junior made the most of her appearance on the resort course between Anaconda and Butte.

“Ellie played a great state tournament,” T Falls golf coach Doree Thilmony said. “She struggled finding the fairway from her tee shots (in the first round) but battled back and put up a respectable score for the day. The second day she adjusted and shot a 79, which was the lowest score of the entire state tournament for a round played.”

Thilmony said Baxter found every fairway with great distance off the tee and one-putted four times to take 16 strokes off her score from day one of the tournament.

“It was a great day to watch her compete,” Thilmony added. “She was calm and confident. We are very proud of her and can’t wait to see what her future brings for golf next season”.

At the State Class C tournament in Sidney, a pair of local golfers finished the first day of competition among the top 25 players, led by St. Regis’ Jack Connolly, who shot a 91. He was joined in the top 25 group by Superior’s Carter McLees, who carded a first round score of 100. Connolly’s 91 was good for 14th place after the first day of competition.

No local team was in the running for ateam championship, which was won by Jefferson High and Columbus at the Class B tournament. Class C team titles went to Manhattan Christian, which won team titles in both boys and girls play.

Ross Sunday of Red Lodge won the Boys B individual title with a 156, while Celi Chapman of Jefferson was the Class B girls titlist with a 162 score.

Seeley-Swan’s Ari Nicolas was the Class C boys champion with a 165, while Casha Corder of Fort Benton was the top Class C girls golfer, shooting a 174 for the two days of golf.