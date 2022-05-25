ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

By MONTE TURNER
 4 days ago

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving.

“It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).”

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18.

The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte to representatives from Superior Area Ambulance, St. Vincent’s Help Flight, Red Lodge Fire and Rescue EMS Division, Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, ten-year old Jeffery Gorton of Great Falls and family members of the late Jim DeTienne.

Parkins’s award, Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award, honors a volunteer EMS provider who is exemplary in his/her quality of patient care and dedication to their community.

The other honors were Career EMS Provider of the Year Award, EMS Agency of the Year Award, 911 Dispatcher of the Year Award and EMS Supporter of the Year Award.

Thornton, Medical Director of Superior Area Ambulance Service, highlighted some of Parkins’s assets in the nomination form.

“Anita is a lady of compassion and energy. She is ingrained in this small community. We all know what an EMT in a small town does, but she does that and more. At age 73, her energy is perhaps now equal to the rest of us mere mortals.”

When Parkin was the Mineral County Sheriff from 1999 through 2004, she was actually pulling double-duty for the constituents of the county.

“I actually got my EMT in 1980 but was on the QRU (Quick Response U it) in the west end and the ambulance here (Superior) before that. So, all together it’s been since 1974,” she shared.

DPHHS Director Adam Meier said Montana EMS workers rise to the challenge each and every day. He notes workers responded to more than 96,000 9-1-1 calls and transported more than 27,000 patients between healthcare facilities last year.

“They are there to answer the emergent medical need in their community day or night,” he said. “EMS is the backbone element of Montana’s emergency care access system. These life-saving heroes deserve a tremendous amount of recognition for the service they provide.”

Thornton summed it up on Parkin. “If you had a lifetime achievement award or EMT of the century it may be more appropriate! This is the role model we should all inspire to be.”

Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively. “Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.” The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries...
﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
Gas prices and inflation could impact summer visitation numbers

Tourism industry officials are keeping an eye on the price of fuel and the inflation rate when looking to predict visitation levels for the upcoming summer travel season. Variables that may impact travel this summer include fuel prices, inflation, Covid and flight cancellations, according to Diane Medler, executive director for Discover Kalispell. “We expect a decrease in the number of flights everywhere,” she said during the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s May luncheon on Tuesday. “The high cost of lodging and for rental cars is making visitors choose other locations this summer.” “This summer is kind of unknown at this point,” she added. “Right now...
Health care reforms benefitting Montanans

The 2021 Montana Legislature passed major health care reforms to empower patients, reduce red tape for doctors, and provide access to more affordable care. We’re now seeing those changes have a major positive impact, and as the sponsors of the bills enabling this progress, we couldn’t be more excited. The bills we passed expanded telehealth, protected Direct Patient Care, and allowed doctors to dispense medicine to their patients. Importantly, all three bills followed conservative principles, creating access to better health care by getting government out of the way, not spending more tax money or issuing more mandates. House Bill 43 greatly expanded...
GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
Bill looks to exempt outfitters and guides from minimum wage rule

A new bipartisan bill proposed late last month by U.S. Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) hopes to support the outdoor economy by exempting outfitters and guides from what outdoor industry officials say are burdensome overtime requirements. The new bill was proposed in response to Executive Order 14026, which was issued by President Biden on April 27, 2021 and went into effect Jan. 30 of this year. The order requires all new federal contracts to incorporate a minimum wage of $15 per hour for most employees and a minimum wage of $7.90 per hour for tipped workers. The order...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

5/11/22 Suspicious Activity, 1st Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Old Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued citation for failure to provide proof of insurance and warnings for speed and license plate lamp. Assist Motorist, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Medical Assistance Required, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Frenchtown Units...
County officials discuss involvement in Paradise sewer project

To everyone it was a packed house this past Tuesday as the combatants on both sides of the Paradise sewer project convened at the Paradise Community Center. To many, however, it was a “stacked” house featuring a host of sewer project supporters from outside the confines of the town of Paradise. And in the midst of the often heated meeting, Sanders County officials discussed a proposal to have the county take control of the project, including using its available funds to eliminate a contentious part of the initial proposal that would require local residents to repay approximately $700,000 in loans associated with...
Greg Gianforte
St. Regis Park Board seeks members

A thriving community cannot function without a strong foundation of both leaders and volunteers. And that is something the St. Regis Community Park Board has been in search of for some time now, new members to step up and take on the task of serving on the town’s park board. County Commissioner and St. Regis resident, Duane Simons explained the parks situation, “It’s evidently been running without a board for quite some time, without alerting the Commissioners.” Without a formal committee in place to manage needed park projects, repairs, and yearly maintenance the sprawling outdoor space is prone to fall...
Letters to the editor May 25

Impressed with Bache Last year the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center reached out to their communities for help when the heating/AC unit which services the dining area of the facility needed to be replaced. The response from the communities was overwhelming. Enough funds were received to replace the unit at a cost of $12,400, repair the back of the building, and begin the kitchen remodel. Recently during the spring inspection of the heating/AC units for the dining room and the kitchen, the center learned that the kitchen unit was overheating, to the point where it is a fire danger. The unit is...
Gianforte talks ag at Sanders County Feed

Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56-county tour though several towns in western Montana this past week. His stops included the Superior Meats Inc. meat processing plant that received a $150,000 grant to automate their packaging and composting systems. From Superior, the governor's next stop was at the recently remodeled Sanders County Feed store. A new family-owned farm and feed ranch supply store in Thompson Falls. Governor Gianforte’s last stop of the day was in Libby. He visited with local leaders and Forest Service officials to discuss the newly expanded wildland urban interface in the Kootenai National Forest. Gianforte’s stop in Thompson...
Gianforte gets a look at Superior Meats new technology

When Jerry Stroot started Superior Meats in 1996, he estimates that he butchered 50-60 cattle in a mobile unit that year. Today he does that many every week at his processing plant. “We’re doing a lot of local ranchers and we’re booked out into next year already,” he shared. About a dozen ranches between Helmville, Drummond, Frenchtown and Ovando have contracts with Superior Meats where they sell their processed meat directly to their own distributers. Stroot works with these outfits plus he picks up a load of hogs each week in Whitehall for his own label that are served in...
Congressional candidates discuss indigenous issue

More needs to be done at the federal level to ensure Native Americans in Montana have equitable access to things like healthcare and voting, candidates for Montana’s western congressional district said on Thursday. The three Democratic candidates for Montana’s western congressional participated in a forum held by Western Native Voice focusing on issues facing the state’s native population. All candidates were invited, but only Tom Winter, Monica Tranel and Cora Neumann agreed to participate. Two of Montana’s seven Indian Reservations are located in the western congressional district. Keaton Sunchild, political director for Western Native Voice, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for Native...
Body recovered from Clark Fork River

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered a body along the riverbank on May 17, officials said Wednesday. According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road. Efforts to recover the body began immediately, and assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue. The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the Clark Fork River in recent months, searching for signs of 33-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who went missing last July at a swimming spot near mile marker 72 on I-90 west of Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Officials said this week’s body discovery is an active investigation, and that more details will be provided as they become available.
James (Jimmy) Brown

James (Jimmy) Brown passed away Monday May 2, at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula, MT from complications following surgery. His wishes were that there be no services or funeral. He was born in Beech, ND October 18, 1934 and lived every day to the fullest. He was an amazing man who could do anything he set his mind to. He said to keep it short, he appreciated the friends he had. He had a great love for animals and will be dearly missed.
Fair commission talks ticketing, insurance

The Sanders County Fair Commission held its regular meeting Wednesday, May 11, at the fairgrounds with a full agenda for the upcoming fair. All board members were present. First on the agenda, after the meeting was called to order, was public participation on non-agenda items. Brian Reed, who had been a regular food vender at the fair, asked the board members about his being denied a booth in this year’s upcoming fair. Reed was also concerned about the requirements of a $500,000 liability insurance policy on food booths. After much discussion Board members were able to find a booth for Reed....
