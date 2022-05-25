Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving.

“It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).”

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18.

The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte to representatives from Superior Area Ambulance, St. Vincent’s Help Flight, Red Lodge Fire and Rescue EMS Division, Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, ten-year old Jeffery Gorton of Great Falls and family members of the late Jim DeTienne.

Parkins’s award, Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award, honors a volunteer EMS provider who is exemplary in his/her quality of patient care and dedication to their community.

The other honors were Career EMS Provider of the Year Award, EMS Agency of the Year Award, 911 Dispatcher of the Year Award and EMS Supporter of the Year Award.

Thornton, Medical Director of Superior Area Ambulance Service, highlighted some of Parkins’s assets in the nomination form.



“Anita is a lady of compassion and energy. She is ingrained in this small community. We all know what an EMT in a small town does, but she does that and more. At age 73, her energy is perhaps now equal to the rest of us mere mortals.”

When Parkin was the Mineral County Sheriff from 1999 through 2004, she was actually pulling double-duty for the constituents of the county.

“I actually got my EMT in 1980 but was on the QRU (Quick Response U it) in the west end and the ambulance here (Superior) before that. So, all together it’s been since 1974,” she shared.

DPHHS Director Adam Meier said Montana EMS workers rise to the challenge each and every day. He notes workers responded to more than 96,000 9-1-1 calls and transported more than 27,000 patients between healthcare facilities last year.

“They are there to answer the emergent medical need in their community day or night,” he said. “EMS is the backbone element of Montana’s emergency care access system. These life-saving heroes deserve a tremendous amount of recognition for the service they provide.”

Thornton summed it up on Parkin. “If you had a lifetime achievement award or EMT of the century it may be more appropriate! This is the role model we should all inspire to be.”