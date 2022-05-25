ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Plains softball field sees improvements prior to tourney

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

After months of work, the finished product was deemed well worth the effort.

The "product" is the newly refurbished softball field at Plains High School, which was completed in time for this past week’s Western B Divisional softball tournament hosted by Plains High.

And “finished” is up for debate to the guy responsible for molding and shaping the new ballpark into a fan friendly arena that drew big crowds of fans, players and coaches last week, despite steady rain, cold winds and even an occasional “dust devil” from a late Spring storm.

“We worked pretty hard putting this together,” said PHS Maintenance Supervisor Jess Jermyn as he surveyed the new field and its many new improvements. “We didn’t get it all done, but it came together pretty well. We all worked hard to make this work”.

Jermyn said with a grin that the project, under the guidance of Superintendent Thom Chisholm, who did a lot of work building and gathering the materials to create such improvements, did not all get done as he kicked out a few lone weeds in a dirt area in front of grandstands newly installed for the eight team tournament.

Included in the remake was a new backstop area, complete with a new press box that sits above ground level behind home plate.

One section of new seating was completed just a few days before the tournament as a new retaining wall had to be built to accommodate the aluminum structure and keep it from being damaged by the sloping hillside behind it.

Two other sections of new aluminum seating were actually borrowed from the school’s new addition, which houses room for art projects and badly needed storage, along with a spacious multi-purpose area for a full-size basketball court and such events as concerts and theatrical productions.

“We had to build some skids to help move the bleachers out to the field,” Jermyn said. “Overall things came together pretty well, a lot of people worked hard to make this happen.”

Chisholm said he was happy with the remade facility and with Jermyn and others who labored to bring it to fruition.

“It came together nicely,” Chisholm said with a big smile during a break in action during one of several games played last weekend. “Jesse and the crew did a really good job and put in a lot of hard work to make this happen. I told the Montana High School Association (MHSA, which awards tournament locations as part of its role in overseeing extra-curricular events) we may not know what we are doing, but it sure looks like we do”.

Hopes are the improvements will lead to more such tournaments like the one this past weekend that attracted hundreds of fans traveling to root for their hometown team.

The tournament included a third meeting this year between Sanders County rivals Plains and Thompson Falls. Two teams, Florence-Carlton and Mission (St. Ignatius, Charlo and Arlee) advanced to this weekend’s state tournament, with Florence winning the title via a thrilling 15-11 win over Mission.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively. “Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.” The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Fun Run marks 15 years

The 15th Annual Mineral County Fun Run took place on May 19, in St. Regis this year. And in typical Montana spring fashion, the cold and blustery weather wasn’t too enjoyable, but K-6th students from Alberton, Superior, and St. Regis braved the wind and flurries and ran their hearts out. Community Health Specialist for the Mineral County Health Department, Amy Lommen reflected back on how the event originally got its start. She remembered, “One of the original organizers, Sue Hazlett, recalls the idea for the Fun Run came from a convention that health department employees attended. The speaker was promoting fun...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
VERNAL, UT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Plains, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Thompson Falls, MT
City
Plains, MT
City
Charlo, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving. “It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).” The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18. The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gas prices and inflation could impact summer visitation numbers

Tourism industry officials are keeping an eye on the price of fuel and the inflation rate when looking to predict visitation levels for the upcoming summer travel season. Variables that may impact travel this summer include fuel prices, inflation, Covid and flight cancellations, according to Diane Medler, executive director for Discover Kalispell. “We expect a decrease in the number of flights everywhere,” she said during the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s May luncheon on Tuesday. “The high cost of lodging and for rental cars is making visitors choose other locations this summer.” “This summer is kind of unknown at this point,” she added. “Right now...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

James (Jimmy) Brown

James (Jimmy) Brown passed away Monday May 2, at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula, MT from complications following surgery. His wishes were that there be no services or funeral. He was born in Beech, ND October 18, 1934 and lived every day to the fullest. He was an amazing man who could do anything he set his mind to. He said to keep it short, he appreciated the friends he had. He had a great love for animals and will be dearly missed.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

5/11/22 Suspicious Activity, 1st Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Old Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued citation for failure to provide proof of insurance and warnings for speed and license plate lamp. Assist Motorist, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Medical Assistance Required, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Frenchtown Units...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plains High School#Western B Divisional#Phs Maintenance
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Body recovered from Clark Fork River

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered a body along the riverbank on May 17, officials said Wednesday. According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road. Efforts to recover the body began immediately, and assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue. The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the Clark Fork River in recent months, searching for signs of 33-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who went missing last July at a swimming spot near mile marker 72 on I-90 west of Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Officials said this week’s body discovery is an active investigation, and that more details will be provided as they become available.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
WHITEFISH, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

County officials discuss involvement in Paradise sewer project

To everyone it was a packed house this past Tuesday as the combatants on both sides of the Paradise sewer project convened at the Paradise Community Center. To many, however, it was a “stacked” house featuring a host of sewer project supporters from outside the confines of the town of Paradise. And in the midst of the often heated meeting, Sanders County officials discussed a proposal to have the county take control of the project, including using its available funds to eliminate a contentious part of the initial proposal that would require local residents to repay approximately $700,000 in loans associated with...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Spotlight on the Arts: Millie Holloway

Artistic talent is often revealed in the normal activities of schoolwork. This was the case for 13-year-old, 7th grader, Millie Holloway at the Trout Creek School. Although Millie is understated about her work, teacher Jolyn Hanson sees signs of budding literary aptitude in her. One of the assignments in Ms. Hanson’s class requires students to select a theme and then create their own, unique book that contains various literary components, including a story for children, a story for youth, a comic book, poetry, and original illustrations for the literary work. Millie’s theme was survival. Her story for youth was particularly compelling. It...
TROUT CREEK, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Cedar Creek history project makes headway

Slower than a herd of snails traveling through peanut butter. At the speed of a glacier. More sluggish than a one-legged dog on tranquilizers. You get it. Something, or someone, takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r. The Cedar Creek interpretive sign project initiated by the Mineral County Museum and Historical Society is one of those projects. “This [sign] project has been years in the making, I would estimate 15 years,” said Debra Regan, who is a member of the MCMHS but was involved with this project long before she retired from the Forest Service. “In 2020, prior to my retirement, my supervisor asked me...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Floyd E. “Ed” Heppe, Jr. 72

Floyd Edward “Ed” Heppe Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2022. Surrounded by loving family, he died at home in Superior, Montana at age 73 after a valiant battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam. Ed’s beloved miniature poodle, Peanut, lay snuggled on his chest during the final hours. Ed is survived by his Wife, Leslie, Daughters Jill (Guy) Betts of Superior, Lisa (Steve) Tartaglino of Somers, Candi (Ty) Fike of Missoula, Son Josh (Carmen) Fike of Belgrade, Granddaughters, Eddye K Betts of Superior, Koada Heacock of Missoula, Sawyer Heacock of Austin,...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Letters to the editor May 25

Impressed with Bache Last year the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center reached out to their communities for help when the heating/AC unit which services the dining area of the facility needed to be replaced. The response from the communities was overwhelming. Enough funds were received to replace the unit at a cost of $12,400, repair the back of the building, and begin the kitchen remodel. Recently during the spring inspection of the heating/AC units for the dining room and the kitchen, the center learned that the kitchen unit was overheating, to the point where it is a fire danger. The unit is...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn. He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro,...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Election mail bag

Hensley for sheriff Regarding the sheriff's race; one candidate is the outstanding choice and that is our current undersheriff, Lanny Hensley. Under Montana law, undersheriffs serve at the pleasure of the sheriff. This means that they can be removed from that position at any time. Lanny Hensley was appointed by Sheriff Tom Rummel in 2012 and has remained undersheriff because he is trustworthy, works well with the public and is very good at managing the Sheriff's Office. He is the ONLY candidate who has both patrol duty and administrative experience as a Montana peace officer. Some of the other...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Community Calendar

West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed. 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall. Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals Wed.& Fri. Lunch 11:45 a.m. Bus available to and from the Center. Bingo after lunch. Menu subject to change. 406-826-3018 TOPS meeting Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Fri. noon at Plains Alliance Church library 11 a.m. First visit free. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the website and Facebook page for updates. Computer stations available for one hour of usage. Writer Club 1st Wednesday of every month 6:00 p.m. Book Club...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Community Foundation awards scholarships

At their April meeting, the board of the Mineral County Community Foundation made decisions on their 2022 scholarship awards. This year, the board had students from all three school districts and chose to award all eight applicants. The scholarship of $1,500, awarded to a student with exemplary community volunteerism, was awarded to Baylee Pruitt of St Regis, with $500 scholarships awarded to the other students. Selections are made based on community service, leadership qualities, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and overall character. The following are the aspirations of these students, in their own words: Baylee Pruitt, St Regis: “My choice to go into...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
62
Followers
147
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy