Spotlight on the Arts: Millie Holloway

Artistic talent is often revealed in the normal activities of schoolwork. This was the case for 13-year-old, 7th grader, Millie Holloway at the Trout Creek School. Although Millie is understated about her work, teacher Jolyn Hanson sees signs of budding literary aptitude in her.

One of the assignments in Ms. Hanson’s class requires students to select a theme and then create their own, unique book that contains various literary components, including a story for children, a story for youth, a comic book, poetry, and original illustrations for the literary work.

Millie’s theme was survival. Her story for youth was particularly compelling. It has all the elements of an effective fictional composition: an exceptional, isolated setting; unexpected adventure; danger; and a relatable main character. As she modestly explains it, a 16-year-old girl is on an island that is inhabited by both well-meaning and disagreeable people. After some interesting events, the main character gets lost in the woods. Her two friends search for her. They eventually find her, but when they do, the island’s volcano erupts and although her friends survive, she does not.

Millie says this is her first attempt at creative writing and she might not have attempted it under different circumstances. In terms of literary influences, she remembers enjoying the “Treehouse Stories” set of books when she was younger. Online comments about the series include terms such as creative and unpredictable.

While Millie says she is pleased with the results of her creative writing efforts, she acknowledges that the assignment was the driving force. When asked what she would say to fellow students about creative writing, she said, “Go for it!”

Millie is still working on completing some remaining components of her required, self-made book for Ms. Hanson’s class. She likes all forms of art, including drawing and painting, so the other components of the book should be enjoyable for her. The students’ books become part of a library in the classroom so other students, now and in the future, can benefit from what they offer.

While visual and performing arts talents are generally evident, apparent, noticeable in day-to-day life, literary talent is often a quiet, in the background, form of creativity. Millie has the talent and the disposition to be a successful writer and she has a supportive school environment and a mentor in Ms. Hanson, who looks forward to what Millie can accomplish in the future.