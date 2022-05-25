ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Lagerquist, Jack Carl

Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn "Jack" Carl Lagerquist, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 23, 2022, at his home. Jack was born August 29, 1940, in Hamilton, Montana. He grew up and attended schools in Hamilton. He graduated with a MBA...

Post Register

Johnny Jones

Johnny Jones 12/27/1957 - 5/26/2022 Johnny "John" Allen Jones, 64 of Rigby, Idaho passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born December 27, 1957 in Parkersburg, West Virginia a son to Ladell and Janet Purser Jones. He married Julene Killian August 8,...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Hacker, Susan

Susan Eleanor Pahn Hacker, 72, of Ammon, passed away March 6, 2022, at her home. Susan was born December 3, 1949, in San Diego, California, to George Pahn and Eleanor F. Hacker Pahn. She grew up and attended schools in California and graduated from Coronado High School. She continued her education and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work. Sue took great pride in helping those in need and doing her part to give back to her community. Susan made her home in Ammon, Idaho, where she worked as a social worker. Sue loved to travel and spent a large portion of her retirement years doing just that. She was an avid diver, water baby and adventure seeker. Sue also had a love for animals and was able to spoil her fair share over the years. Susan is survived by her significant other, John Hughes; brothers, Tim Hacker and Andy Hacker; along with numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to an animal shelter or rescue in Sue's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Susan 12/3/1949 - 3/6/2022Eleanor Hacker.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Hole in One

Brandon Burke of Idaho Falls aced the 305-yard Par 4 18th hole at Pinecrest on Thursday. It's the first hole in one on 18.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Don't miss cacti in Idaho

As I hiked near Tex Creek east of Idaho Falls, I tried to step gingerly through the sagebrush, but the sharp spines of the low-growing cactus easily penetrated the nylon outer layer of my boots, the waterproof lining and my sock, making me jump with pain and long for the days of all-leather boots.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Coveney, David

David Wayne Coveney, 74, of Irwin, passed away May 20, 2022, at his home. David was born May 1, 1948, in Napa, California, to James Victor Coveney and Marion Davis Coveney. He grew up and attended schools in Manteca, Mendocino and Napa, California. He graduated from Napa High School. On April 30, 2000, he married Darla "Leigh" Casey in Reno, Nevada. After retiring in 2006, David and Leigh made their home in Irwin, Idaho. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 3. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sporting clays. He loved working in the yard and garden. David is survived by his wife, Leigh Coveney of Irwin, ID; son, David Coveney, Jr. of Lockeford, CA; daughter, Christy (Matt) Emig of Fairfield, CA; daughter, Shannon (Rainey Manzo) Kincaid of Lodi, CA; son, Brent Kincaid of Lodi, CA; brother, Virgil White of FL; sister, Carolyn (Bob) Teicheira of Los Banos, CA; mother-in-law, Doris (Meme) Casey Nash of Lodi, CA; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marion Coveney; brother, Jim Coveney; sisters, Annette Coveney and Norma Coveney; and father-in-law, Don Nash. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 5/1/1948 - 5/20/2022Wayne Coveney.
IRWIN, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Women's Golf Association

Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 78, low putts Vicky Brown 30. First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 79, 2nd low gross Mary Kay Jenkins and Carol Ball 85, low net Cathy Rae 71, low putts Ginger Reid. Second flight: Low gross Sandera Wierman and Julie Finup 86, 2nd low...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

New potato commission CEO 'a potato guy through and through'

EAGLE — In as much as it’s possible, Jamey Higham, the new president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, has potatoes in his blood. Higham, who in February took over leadership of the commission that promotes the state’s most famous product, was born and raised in Shelley, the epicenter of potato production in Idaho.
Post Register

Chukars take second straight from Boise

Shortstop Eric Callahan belted a second-inning grand slam and finished with six RBIs as the Chukars downed Boise 10-3 Friday evening. Idaho Falls (2-1) had a two RBIs from right fielder Calvin Estrada and starter Sam Kornstad gave up just three runs in six innings to pick up the win.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

A simple thank you: How to support local veterans

This Memorial Day, Idaho Falls residents can take action to honor retired or fallen veterans and active military. With the day off, many residents use the holiday to travel, visit family or go on vacation, often overlooking what Memorial Day represents. But the veteran population in Idaho still needs support.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Arts & music briefly

Coffey Anderson will give a show 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m., Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, 10588 Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Anderson is a country singer originally from Texas. He started a YouTube channel in 2005, using it to sing covers and original songs. He has his own Netflix reality show, “Country Ever After.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Boise Hawks: Game Recap May 26

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Hawks are losing 2-11 to the Idaho Falls Chukars. It's currently in the bottom of the fifth inning. Next up? At Idaho Falls. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Post Register

Local police, politicians, educators react to Texas school massacre

Yet again, Americans are reeling after a gunman on Tuesday massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest school shooting in the country since 20 children and six staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Shelley honors graduating class of 2022

SHELLEY – It was a class of 157 strong that gathered before friends, family and well wishers at Shelley High School Tuesday as the class of 2022 was presented by Principal Burke Davis to the Shelley Board of Trustees as having met all the requirements of the Idaho State School Board and the Shelley School District for graduation.
SHELLEY, ID
Post Register

SRHS celebrates 2022 graduation

THOMAS – One hundred and forty-five seniors gathered at Snake River High School’s recently renovated gymnasium Wednesday to be honored as graduates of the high school this year. Many of the seniors, including 18 who were being honored as valedictorians and three more who were named as salutatorians,...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Sheriff's Office updates feedlot abuse info, pubic concern grows

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office released more information Thursday on its investigation into a local feedlot that was reported for animal abuse. Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell revealed that the sheriff’s office first a tip from Animal Recovery Mission on May 19 about a local feedlot that was reportedly improperly slaughtering animals and raising them in poor conditions.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

City officials hope to address aging bridges with state funds

Idaho Falls city officials are seeking to replace two aging bridges located over canals in the city. City council members approved a memorandum of understanding and resolution on Thursday that will allow the city to submit applications for bridge replacements, the first located at E 65th N crossing the Idaho Canal and the second located at S Emerson Avenue over the Butte Arm Canal.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

CEI looking to fill vacancy on board of trustees

The College of Eastern Idaho board of trustees is seeking to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Trustee Stephanie Mickelsen, who will represent Legislative District 32 following her recent primary election victory. The board on Tuesday announced Mickelsen’s resignation, which goes into effect June 28, the date of the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

