Being self-employed is hard, so go in with your eyes open. Being a self-employed solopreneur isn’t for everyone. Sure, it sounds fabulous-;the ability to be selective about the work you do, have a flexible schedule, escape office politics, make good money-;but there are drawbacks. I made the leap to independent consulting in 2004 and never looked back. Although I made more money while working fewer hours, I also had to learn how to run my own business. Here are nine things to think about before taking the leap to become a solopreneur.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO