ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County Dog Will Be at the 146th Annual Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt County will be represented at the 146th Annual Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown. New York. Always Dreaming on Monument Mtn, “Mattie” will be one of 18 champion dogs and 8 champion bitches representing...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 2

Related
Willits News

Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Stan the Man

Stan the Man came to us in January 2022 as a transfer from Bones Rescue. He quickly became a volunteer favorite and enjoys long walks and play time with other friendly dogs. Our boy has patiently been waiting for his turn at a forever family. He has gone to foster, who had all positives to say about this boy. Stan the Man would love to find his forever home with you! Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
New York State
Local
California Pets & Animals
State
Missouri State
City
Rio Dell, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Lifestyle
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

Mmmmm! Redway Fire’s Annual Deep Pit BBQ

The Redway Fire Department is having their annual Barbeque Fund-Raiser at the Redway fire Station this Saturday 28th. Serving beef and pork, baked beans, bread, and a green salad. Desserts and liquid refreshments will be available. 155 Empire Avenue, Redway, Behind Shop Smart. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam....
REDWAY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
ORICK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Herding Dog#American Kennel Club#Scent Work
kymkemp.com

Celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th

The Humboldt Trails Council (HTC) invites you to get out and celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th and stop by one of their three activity stations to learn more about the important role community plays in protecting and promoting trails. HTC will be hosting activity stations at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, the Eureka Waterfront Trail North near Blue Ox Mill (accessed via the end of Y Street), or on the Hikshari’ Trail (at parking lot at end of Hilfiker Road). Participate in a Trail Treasure Hunt, share what trails mean to you, or sign up for a mailing list and be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Pacific Outfitters. Activity stations will be offering light refreshments, information on local trails, bike maps to share, and other ways to access and get involved with supporting our local trails. Community members can also choose to participate in the June 4th Volunteer Trail Stewards work day, from 9-11 and be entered in the drawing. Contact Stacy at [email protected] to sign up for the work day event.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Veterans Honored in Eel River Valley

Kids and adults honored veterans in the Eel River Valley. [Photos provided]. As the skies gently wept yesterday, kids and adults in the Eel River Valley honored veterans for Memorial Day by placing flags on vets’ gravesites in six local cemeteries. Enoch Ibarra, Service Officer for Veterans of Foreign...
FORTUNA, CA
activenorcal.com

Brand-New Elevated Boardwalk Now Fully Open in Jedediah Smith Redwoods

California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Redwood Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service have completed construction on the 1,300-foot-long elevated boardwalk through the Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Although the area had been open to the public for a few months now, continued construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
kymkemp.com

Hayfork Man Captured With Help of K-9 After Redding Burglary

On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 12:23 A.M., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Dollar Tree, located at 2385 Athens Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers noticed the front door to the business was shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the business was apparent. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the business.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: Great News! LOCATED!] Missing Camper May Have Been Headed Towards the Coast

A seventy-year-old camper and former teacher has gone missing. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, he was last “known to be camping at the McBride Springs Campground off of Everitt Memorial Highway in the Mt. Shasta area” on Monday, May 23, 2022. However, his son, Jon Forrest reports that he is believed to have been headed west to the Coast.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Mendo County Superintendent Endorses Glentzer in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Eureka Boats Back on the Salmon after Break in the Wind

After sitting on the sidelines for four days, the weather finally cooperated Monday and the Eureka boats were back on the water looking for kings. Salmon have been easy to come by this brief season and Monday proved no different. Quick limits were reported by the handful of boats. "The best bite was straight out front in 280 feet of water," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing, who had full limits by 9:30 a.m. "The water was clear and the fish were coming shallow, right around 60 feet. There's still some krill in the area as well as sardines. The fish are a decent size, with most around 24 inches and up with the occasional bigger one in the high teens."
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested for Pushing and Injuring Domestic Partner, Says MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-24-2022 at 7:59 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic violence...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Male Stabbed in Eureka

Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy