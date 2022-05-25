ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury Seeking More Applicants

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humboldt County civil grand jury is seeking more applicants for fiscal year 2021/22 – the next term begins JULY 1, 2022 and ends June 30, 2023. We currently do not have enough applicants to empanel a Civil Grand Jury unless we need to receive at least 25 more applicants!! Are...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Former Mendo County Superintendent Endorses Glentzer in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Due to Increase in COVID Cases, Humboldt County Superior Court Is Requiring Masks in Courtrooms Again

On May 25, 2022, due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Humboldt County, the Court reinstated the requirement for face masks to be worn in all Courtrooms and the Jury Assembly Room, which is used for jury selection. At this time, masks are not required when entering the Clerk’s Office, located at 421 “I” Street, Eureka, or in the hallways on the Second Floor of the Courthouse.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Environmentalists Cautious But Not Antagonistic to Proposed Wind Lease Sale Off the Humboldt County Coast

After the Biden administration proposed a wind lease sale with two areas located off the Humboldt County Coastline yesterday, local environmentalists responded in the press release below:. In response to today’s release of proposed lease sales for the Humboldt Wind Energy Area, the Environmental Protection Information Center, Humboldt Baykeeper and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested for Pushing and Injuring Domestic Partner, Says MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-24-2022 at 7:59 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic violence...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. JACOB DANIEL PITTMAN EPD Arrest or Detention...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Zoom#Court
kymkemp.com

Veterans Honored in Eel River Valley

Kids and adults honored veterans in the Eel River Valley. [Photos provided]. As the skies gently wept yesterday, kids and adults in the Eel River Valley honored veterans for Memorial Day by placing flags on vets’ gravesites in six local cemeteries. Enoch Ibarra, Service Officer for Veterans of Foreign...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Weott CSD Grapples with Staying Afloat After COVID Moratorium Leaves $70K in Unpaid Bills

The May 25th board meeting of the Weott Community Services District (WCSD) revealed a district with some tough financial decisions to make due to unpaid bills, collection hindrances, auditor-controller impacts, and an aging infrastructure. The district’s board and staff are committed to helping find solutions but in the end, they may have to raise rates to remain solvent.
WEOTT, CA
kymkemp.com

Bloody Man With Knife Arrested in Laytonville

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-26-2022 at about 7:50 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls about a...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

Male Stabbed in Eureka

Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

$10K for Students Available Through College Corps

Have you heard about the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps?. The College Corps is a new program to provide debt-free pathways for students who commit to serving in their communities over an academic year. Full-time undergraduate students from 48 colleges and universities in California are eligible to apply to be a Fellow. They receive $10,000 for their service while helping take climate action, tutor and mentor low-income students, support food insecurity, etc. If you know someone at Cal Poly Humboldt or College of the Redwoods, please share this opportunity with them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Hayfork Man Captured With Help of K-9 After Redding Burglary

On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 12:23 A.M., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Dollar Tree, located at 2385 Athens Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers noticed the front door to the business was shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the business was apparent. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the business.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th

The Humboldt Trails Council (HTC) invites you to get out and celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th and stop by one of their three activity stations to learn more about the important role community plays in protecting and promoting trails. HTC will be hosting activity stations at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, the Eureka Waterfront Trail North near Blue Ox Mill (accessed via the end of Y Street), or on the Hikshari’ Trail (at parking lot at end of Hilfiker Road). Participate in a Trail Treasure Hunt, share what trails mean to you, or sign up for a mailing list and be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Pacific Outfitters. Activity stations will be offering light refreshments, information on local trails, bike maps to share, and other ways to access and get involved with supporting our local trails. Community members can also choose to participate in the June 4th Volunteer Trail Stewards work day, from 9-11 and be entered in the drawing. Contact Stacy at [email protected] to sign up for the work day event.
EUREKA, CA
PLANetizen

Dams on the Way Out on Two California Rivers

The mouth of the Klamath River, where it meets the Pacific Ocean in Del Norte County, California. | Jairo Rene Leiva / Shutterstock. Kurtis Alexander reports for the San Francisco Chronicle on the status of a controversial dam removal project that is been in the works for years—the plan to remove four dams along the Klamath River where it crosses from Oregon to California. When the dam removals are complete, the Iron Gate Dam, J.C. Boyle Dam, and Copco dams #1 and #2 will be history. The larger project is the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Patients' Hospital closes after 30 years in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — After 30 years, Patients' Hospital in Redding is closing. It came as a surprise, and somewhat of a shock, to the staff there—many of whom have been there for many years. The private hospital on Eureka Way will close its doors Friday, May 27, only...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Two New Disappearances Added to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Unsolved Cases Webpage

Last August, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department launched an online resource listing 57 unsolved cases from their area of responsibility from as far back as the 1950’s–today there are 69 total cases described on the page. A family member of Hans Lippuner let us know that he had been recently added. In addition, we learned from the Sheriff’s Department that a missing Southern Humboldt man, Mark Burleigh had also been recently added.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy