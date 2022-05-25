ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment Period Open: August Complex Restoration Project

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. The Six Rivers National Forest has opened the public comment period for the Mad River August Complex Restoration Project. The August Complex Restoration Project consists of post-fire fuels management, native plant and habitat restoration, economic recovery of dead timber and the...

City of Arcata awarded $691,000 to create Mad River access

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata received a grant of $691,000 to help create the first public access to the Mad River within city limits via Carlson Park. The Wildlife Conservation Board approved the grant on May 26 as part of their Public Access Program which aims to increase community access to recreational nature areas. The new Mad River access in Arcata will provide residents living in the Valley West region opportunities to fish, swim, kayak and enjoy the outdoors.
ARCATA, CA
Morro Bay wind farm sites up for auction, proposed minimum $8 million bids

The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to auction five offshore areas for wind development, including three in Morro Bay, with the auctions prices proposed to start at $8 million each. Last year, the federal Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Defense, identified a 399-square-mile area...
MORRO BAY, CA
When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
ORICK, CA
Former Mendo County Superintendent Endorses Glentzer in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Brand-New Elevated Boardwalk Now Fully Open in Jedediah Smith Redwoods

California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Redwood Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service have completed construction on the 1,300-foot-long elevated boardwalk through the Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Although the area had been open to the public for a few months now, continued construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
With Ten Days Until Elections, Mendocino County’s Registrar of Voters Has Received Over 5,000 Ballots

California’s primary elections are officially ten days away. On June 7, 2022, Mendocino County residents will weigh in on their government representatives both locally and statewide. Mendocino County’s Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomieconfirmed that ballots are arriving at her office and provided a few tips for voters as Election Day approaches.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Weott CSD Grapples with Staying Afloat After COVID Moratorium Leaves $70K in Unpaid Bills

The May 25th board meeting of the Weott Community Services District (WCSD) revealed a district with some tough financial decisions to make due to unpaid bills, collection hindrances, auditor-controller impacts, and an aging infrastructure. The district’s board and staff are committed to helping find solutions but in the end, they may have to raise rates to remain solvent.
WEOTT, CA
Celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th

The Humboldt Trails Council (HTC) invites you to get out and celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th and stop by one of their three activity stations to learn more about the important role community plays in protecting and promoting trails. HTC will be hosting activity stations at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, the Eureka Waterfront Trail North near Blue Ox Mill (accessed via the end of Y Street), or on the Hikshari’ Trail (at parking lot at end of Hilfiker Road). Participate in a Trail Treasure Hunt, share what trails mean to you, or sign up for a mailing list and be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Pacific Outfitters. Activity stations will be offering light refreshments, information on local trails, bike maps to share, and other ways to access and get involved with supporting our local trails. Community members can also choose to participate in the June 4th Volunteer Trail Stewards work day, from 9-11 and be entered in the drawing. Contact Stacy at [email protected] to sign up for the work day event.
EUREKA, CA
Veterans Honored in Eel River Valley

Kids and adults honored veterans in the Eel River Valley. [Photos provided]. As the skies gently wept yesterday, kids and adults in the Eel River Valley honored veterans for Memorial Day by placing flags on vets’ gravesites in six local cemeteries. Enoch Ibarra, Service Officer for Veterans of Foreign...
FORTUNA, CA
Mendocino County Today: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunny Breezy | Mike Brock | Scrub Jay | THPs Withdrawn | Pet Balto | Book Sale | Village Events | New Deputies | Ukiah Champs | Cannabis Market | Critical Water | Tabby | Emergency Curtailments | Yesterday's Catch | Only Hope | Ukraine | Protect Kids | Broken Heart | Mental Health | Neotony | Test Pilot | Little River | SF Vortex | Less Confusing | Covering Uvalde | You're Late | Marco Radio | Dance Troupe | Collective Psyche.
Willits News

Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Stan the Man

Stan the Man came to us in January 2022 as a transfer from Bones Rescue. He quickly became a volunteer favorite and enjoys long walks and play time with other friendly dogs. Our boy has patiently been waiting for his turn at a forever family. He has gone to foster, who had all positives to say about this boy. Stan the Man would love to find his forever home with you! Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Mendocino Arts Center: Japanese Style Woodcut Prints of Our Coast—Pomo People, Their Art, and Tradition

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Arts Center. The Mendocino Art Center presents a Tom Killion exhibit, “Northcoast Relief Prints,” opening June 3, and the continuing showing of “We Are Still Here,” an exhibit which allows for three artists from three different Pomo regions to honor the continued cultural landscape and lifeways of the Pomo people. Both exhibits run through June 26. Killion will also host an Artist Talk, June 5.
MENDOCINO, CA
Due to Increase in COVID Cases, Humboldt County Superior Court Is Requiring Masks in Courtrooms Again

On May 25, 2022, due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Humboldt County, the Court reinstated the requirement for face masks to be worn in all Courtrooms and the Jury Assembly Room, which is used for jury selection. At this time, masks are not required when entering the Clerk’s Office, located at 421 “I” Street, Eureka, or in the hallways on the Second Floor of the Courthouse.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
$10K for Students Available Through College Corps

Have you heard about the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps?. The College Corps is a new program to provide debt-free pathways for students who commit to serving in their communities over an academic year. Full-time undergraduate students from 48 colleges and universities in California are eligible to apply to be a Fellow. They receive $10,000 for their service while helping take climate action, tutor and mentor low-income students, support food insecurity, etc. If you know someone at Cal Poly Humboldt or College of the Redwoods, please share this opportunity with them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HumCo Reports Another COVID Death as Hospitalizations Rise

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another COVID-19 deaths since its last report May 18, a resident over the age of 80. Five new hospitalizations were also reported today but, according to a state database, 15 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The death reported today is the 147th in Humboldt County since the pandemic began.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

