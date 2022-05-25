ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Peek Behind the Curtain of Southern Humboldt Cannabis Culture

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Humboldt County Growers Alliance, Southern Humboldt Business & Visitors Bureau, and Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce:. The Humboldt County Growers Alliance, Southern Humboldt Business & Visitors Bureau, and Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce host the Westside Live Market, a southern Humboldt canna-culture event that is featuring direct-to-consumer...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

kymkemp.com

Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata awarded $691,000 to create Mad River access

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata received a grant of $691,000 to help create the first public access to the Mad River within city limits via Carlson Park. The Wildlife Conservation Board approved the grant on May 26 as part of their Public Access Program which aims to increase community access to recreational nature areas. The new Mad River access in Arcata will provide residents living in the Valley West region opportunities to fish, swim, kayak and enjoy the outdoors.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
ORICK, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino Arts Center: Japanese Style Woodcut Prints of Our Coast—Pomo People, Their Art, and Tradition

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Arts Center. The Mendocino Art Center presents a Tom Killion exhibit, “Northcoast Relief Prints,” opening June 3, and the continuing showing of “We Are Still Here,” an exhibit which allows for three artists from three different Pomo regions to honor the continued cultural landscape and lifeways of the Pomo people. Both exhibits run through June 26. Killion will also host an Artist Talk, June 5.
MENDOCINO, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Elvin Luis, 1938-2022

Elvin Luis passed away May 22, 2022, at the age of 84 years young. Born February 12, 1938, he was the second of three children at the family dairy farm. He grew up learning his work ethic from his Portuguese immigrant parents by working on the dairy farm from a very young age. Driving from the time he was 14, it was a natural progression that he would eventually become a truck driver. He drove long-haul trucks for several years before landing his job at Louisiana Pacific. In 1957 he married Shirley Lampley, and over the course of their marriage, they had two children, David Sr. and Richard Luis. The marriage ended, and they remained friends, co-parenting their children when this was nonexistent.
EUREKA, CA
activenorcal.com

Brand-New Elevated Boardwalk Now Fully Open in Jedediah Smith Redwoods

California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Redwood Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service have completed construction on the 1,300-foot-long elevated boardwalk through the Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Although the area had been open to the public for a few months now, continued construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Environmentalists Cautious But Not Antagonistic to Proposed Wind Lease Sale Off the Humboldt County Coast

After the Biden administration proposed a wind lease sale with two areas located off the Humboldt County Coastline yesterday, local environmentalists responded in the press release below:. In response to today’s release of proposed lease sales for the Humboldt Wind Energy Area, the Environmental Protection Information Center, Humboldt Baykeeper and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Mendo County Superintendent Endorses Glentzer in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th

The Humboldt Trails Council (HTC) invites you to get out and celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th and stop by one of their three activity stations to learn more about the important role community plays in protecting and promoting trails. HTC will be hosting activity stations at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, the Eureka Waterfront Trail North near Blue Ox Mill (accessed via the end of Y Street), or on the Hikshari’ Trail (at parking lot at end of Hilfiker Road). Participate in a Trail Treasure Hunt, share what trails mean to you, or sign up for a mailing list and be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Pacific Outfitters. Activity stations will be offering light refreshments, information on local trails, bike maps to share, and other ways to access and get involved with supporting our local trails. Community members can also choose to participate in the June 4th Volunteer Trail Stewards work day, from 9-11 and be entered in the drawing. Contact Stacy at [email protected] to sign up for the work day event.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Veterans Honored in Eel River Valley

Kids and adults honored veterans in the Eel River Valley. [Photos provided]. As the skies gently wept yesterday, kids and adults in the Eel River Valley honored veterans for Memorial Day by placing flags on vets’ gravesites in six local cemeteries. Enoch Ibarra, Service Officer for Veterans of Foreign...
FORTUNA, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Stan the Man

Stan the Man came to us in January 2022 as a transfer from Bones Rescue. He quickly became a volunteer favorite and enjoys long walks and play time with other friendly dogs. Our boy has patiently been waiting for his turn at a forever family. He has gone to foster, who had all positives to say about this boy. Stan the Man would love to find his forever home with you! Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

Ink People Highlights Three Local Artists Participating in North Coast Open Studios

This is a press release from the Ink People Center for the Arts:. Jan Hollander, Lynn Niekrasz and Leslie Allen are three local artists participating in the 2022 North Coast Open Studios the first two weekends in June. June 4,5 and 11,12 from 10-5 each day they will open their studios for viewing and purchasing of their Art. Offering 100’s of works from textile prints, wearable art made from original designs, watercolours, prints, original cards and oil paintings created “en Plein air” and studio creations.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Veteran-Owned Popcorn Stand Revenue Cut in Half by Food Regulations

As patrons meander through the Garberville Farmer’s Market every Friday, the smell of popcorn entices the young and old to the bright yellow canopy of the Schroeder’s Gourmet Popcorn booth. Michael Schroeder, an Army Veteran and his wife Tonya moved to Humboldt County two years ago, where they have established themselves as “the popcorn people,” selling their gourmet popcorn at farmer’s markets and along the roadside throughout the county. That came to a screeching halt in mid-April when a worker from Humboldt County’s Division of Environmental Health (DEH) came by their pop-up booth on Herrick Avenue in Eureka to tell them that they were operating illegally.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

$10K for Students Available Through College Corps

Have you heard about the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps?. The College Corps is a new program to provide debt-free pathways for students who commit to serving in their communities over an academic year. Full-time undergraduate students from 48 colleges and universities in California are eligible to apply to be a Fellow. They receive $10,000 for their service while helping take climate action, tutor and mentor low-income students, support food insecurity, etc. If you know someone at Cal Poly Humboldt or College of the Redwoods, please share this opportunity with them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: Great News! LOCATED!] Missing Camper May Have Been Headed Towards the Coast

A seventy-year-old camper and former teacher has gone missing. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, he was last “known to be camping at the McBride Springs Campground off of Everitt Memorial Highway in the Mt. Shasta area” on Monday, May 23, 2022. However, his son, Jon Forrest reports that he is believed to have been headed west to the Coast.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

