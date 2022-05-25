ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Mendocino County Youth Arrested for Armed Robbery of a Cloverdale Business

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-20-2022 at approximately 9:30 P.M., Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were informed...

