Mendocino County, CA

Man Threatened Family Member With an Imitation Firearm, Says MCSO

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-22-2022 at 6:09 P.M., the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call...

Man Arrested for Pushing and Injuring Domestic Partner, Says MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-24-2022 at 7:59 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic violence...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Bloody Man With Knife Arrested in Laytonville

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-26-2022 at about 7:50 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls about a...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Hayfork Man Captured With Help of K-9 After Redding Burglary

On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 12:23 A.M., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Dollar Tree, located at 2385 Athens Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers noticed the front door to the business was shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the business was apparent. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the business.
REDDING, CA
Male Stabbed in Eureka

Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
EUREKA, CA
The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Veterans Honored in Eel River Valley

Kids and adults honored veterans in the Eel River Valley. [Photos provided]. As the skies gently wept yesterday, kids and adults in the Eel River Valley honored veterans for Memorial Day by placing flags on vets’ gravesites in six local cemeteries. Enoch Ibarra, Service Officer for Veterans of Foreign...
FORTUNA, CA
Due to Increase in COVID Cases, Humboldt County Superior Court Is Requiring Masks in Courtrooms Again

On May 25, 2022, due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Humboldt County, the Court reinstated the requirement for face masks to be worn in all Courtrooms and the Jury Assembly Room, which is used for jury selection. At this time, masks are not required when entering the Clerk’s Office, located at 421 “I” Street, Eureka, or in the hallways on the Second Floor of the Courthouse.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Former Mendo County Superintendent Endorses Glentzer in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Fifty Miles from the Freeway: Let’s Talk About Suicide

Let’s talk about suicide. You might not think it belongs in a column about rural healthcare, but I can guaran-damn-tee you it does. Suicide is a public health issue, and it is a rural healthcare issue, and it’s time we started talking about it that way. It’s time we started talking about it, period.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th

The Humboldt Trails Council (HTC) invites you to get out and celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th and stop by one of their three activity stations to learn more about the important role community plays in protecting and promoting trails. HTC will be hosting activity stations at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, the Eureka Waterfront Trail North near Blue Ox Mill (accessed via the end of Y Street), or on the Hikshari’ Trail (at parking lot at end of Hilfiker Road). Participate in a Trail Treasure Hunt, share what trails mean to you, or sign up for a mailing list and be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Pacific Outfitters. Activity stations will be offering light refreshments, information on local trails, bike maps to share, and other ways to access and get involved with supporting our local trails. Community members can also choose to participate in the June 4th Volunteer Trail Stewards work day, from 9-11 and be entered in the drawing. Contact Stacy at [email protected] to sign up for the work day event.
EUREKA, CA
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Local Environmentalists Cautious But Not Antagonistic to Proposed Wind Lease Sale Off the Humboldt County Coast

After the Biden administration proposed a wind lease sale with two areas located off the Humboldt County Coastline yesterday, local environmentalists responded in the press release below:. In response to today’s release of proposed lease sales for the Humboldt Wind Energy Area, the Environmental Protection Information Center, Humboldt Baykeeper and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
$10K for Students Available Through College Corps

Have you heard about the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps?. The College Corps is a new program to provide debt-free pathways for students who commit to serving in their communities over an academic year. Full-time undergraduate students from 48 colleges and universities in California are eligible to apply to be a Fellow. They receive $10,000 for their service while helping take climate action, tutor and mentor low-income students, support food insecurity, etc. If you know someone at Cal Poly Humboldt or College of the Redwoods, please share this opportunity with them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stephen Marley’s ‘Babylon by Bus’ Summer Tour at the Mateel on June 2nd

Indigo Children Project presents Stephen Marley with special guest Skip Marley on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Mateel Community Center in Redway, CA. This stop on the Babylon By Bus Summer Tour will feature a special outdoor setting sponsored by March and Ash, Farmer and the Felon & Kalya Extracts. Tickets are on sale now through Brown Paper Tickets for $45 in advance, $55 day of show. Doors are at 6pm, the event is all ages. Mateel Community Center is located at 59 Rusk Lane. For more information about the show, visit mateel.org or call 707-923-3368. Humboldt County DJ’s Irie Adina and DJ RunDat will be rocking the crowd before show time.
REDWAY, CA
Weott CSD Grapples with Staying Afloat After COVID Moratorium Leaves $70K in Unpaid Bills

The May 25th board meeting of the Weott Community Services District (WCSD) revealed a district with some tough financial decisions to make due to unpaid bills, collection hindrances, auditor-controller impacts, and an aging infrastructure. The district’s board and staff are committed to helping find solutions but in the end, they may have to raise rates to remain solvent.
WEOTT, CA

