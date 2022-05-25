ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Greenhouse Performance at the EXIT Theatre in Arcata

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXIT Theatre in Arcata presents Creekside Arts’ Ryan McCutchan and Larry Crist as they take their Greenhouse Performance on the road. The performances, directed by John Heckel, will be presented at EXIT Theatre, 890 G Street, second floor, in Arcata Friday and Saturday June 3rdand 4th at 8pm and Sunday June...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th

The Humboldt Trails Council (HTC) invites you to get out and celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th and stop by one of their three activity stations to learn more about the important role community plays in protecting and promoting trails. HTC will be hosting activity stations at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, the Eureka Waterfront Trail North near Blue Ox Mill (accessed via the end of Y Street), or on the Hikshari’ Trail (at parking lot at end of Hilfiker Road). Participate in a Trail Treasure Hunt, share what trails mean to you, or sign up for a mailing list and be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Pacific Outfitters. Activity stations will be offering light refreshments, information on local trails, bike maps to share, and other ways to access and get involved with supporting our local trails. Community members can also choose to participate in the June 4th Volunteer Trail Stewards work day, from 9-11 and be entered in the drawing. Contact Stacy at [email protected] to sign up for the work day event.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Stephen Marley’s ‘Babylon by Bus’ Summer Tour at the Mateel on June 2nd

Indigo Children Project presents Stephen Marley with special guest Skip Marley on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Mateel Community Center in Redway, CA. This stop on the Babylon By Bus Summer Tour will feature a special outdoor setting sponsored by March and Ash, Farmer and the Felon & Kalya Extracts. Tickets are on sale now through Brown Paper Tickets for $45 in advance, $55 day of show. Doors are at 6pm, the event is all ages. Mateel Community Center is located at 59 Rusk Lane. For more information about the show, visit mateel.org or call 707-923-3368. Humboldt County DJ’s Irie Adina and DJ RunDat will be rocking the crowd before show time.
REDWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arcata, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Arcata, CA
kymkemp.com

For the Glory! Kinetic Sculpture Race Back

Kinetic Universe is proud to announce the return of the actual, in-person, Kinetic Grand Championship for 2022. Come see human-powered art vehicles race over land, sand, and water. The race will be held over Memorial Day weekend, May 28 – May 30. Media is welcome to attend, and interviews can be arranged before and during the race.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata awarded $691,000 to create Mad River access

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata received a grant of $691,000 to help create the first public access to the Mad River within city limits via Carlson Park. The Wildlife Conservation Board approved the grant on May 26 as part of their Public Access Program which aims to increase community access to recreational nature areas. The new Mad River access in Arcata will provide residents living in the Valley West region opportunities to fish, swim, kayak and enjoy the outdoors.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Veterans Honored in Eel River Valley

Kids and adults honored veterans in the Eel River Valley. [Photos provided]. As the skies gently wept yesterday, kids and adults in the Eel River Valley honored veterans for Memorial Day by placing flags on vets’ gravesites in six local cemeteries. Enoch Ibarra, Service Officer for Veterans of Foreign...
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

World War II veteran gets honored as Humboldt Hero

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- As we enter this Memorial Day weekend a World War two Navy veteran is being honored as this month’s Humboldt Hero. Wayne Maples was honored during a noon hour ‘Humboldt Heroes’ Ceremony in Eureka today. After serving in World War II, Maples settled in Eureka and was the long-time owner of a […] The post World War II veteran gets honored as Humboldt Hero appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Willits News

Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Stan the Man

Stan the Man came to us in January 2022 as a transfer from Bones Rescue. He quickly became a volunteer favorite and enjoys long walks and play time with other friendly dogs. Our boy has patiently been waiting for his turn at a forever family. He has gone to foster, who had all positives to say about this boy. Stan the Man would love to find his forever home with you! Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Arcada Gets Back in the Game

The orange and black pixelated sign for Arcada (660 K St., Arcata), reminiscent of Space Invaders, hung as a question for the past two years. The retro arcade bar for grownups opened in the last week in February of 2020 only to shut down two and a half weeks later when Public Health declared a shelter-in-place order in response to COVID-19. To pass the lavender building that once housed the Other Place was to be reminded of thwarted plans and nostalgia for old times — whether the 1980s or just three years ago, when we couldn't imagine hanging out with friends or strangers for a beer and a couple rounds of pinball could ever be fraught.
ARCATA, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Going, going, almost gone?

Credo’s #14 Tony Del Toro stepped up to the plate and knocked a high-fly ball to the left center fence for a solid double and an RBI bringing in #12 Jack Sheehan, who did a celebratory slide into home plate. Credo won their semifinal game 16-4 and will face St. Bernard’s for the 2022 North Coast Section Baseball Championship on Saturday, May 28th at 1 p.m. at the Crusaders home field, 222 Dollison St, Eureka, CA, 95501.
EUREKA, CA
activenorcal.com

Brand-New Elevated Boardwalk Now Fully Open in Jedediah Smith Redwoods

California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Redwood Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service have completed construction on the 1,300-foot-long elevated boardwalk through the Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Although the area had been open to the public for a few months now, continued construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Creekside Arts#Norse Myth#Dwarves#Frost Giants
kymkemp.com

$10K for Students Available Through College Corps

Have you heard about the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps?. The College Corps is a new program to provide debt-free pathways for students who commit to serving in their communities over an academic year. Full-time undergraduate students from 48 colleges and universities in California are eligible to apply to be a Fellow. They receive $10,000 for their service while helping take climate action, tutor and mentor low-income students, support food insecurity, etc. If you know someone at Cal Poly Humboldt or College of the Redwoods, please share this opportunity with them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Former Mendo County Superintendent Endorses Glentzer in Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mikey’ Gaspar Anaya, Jr., 1983-2022

It is with overwhelming sadness and disbelief that we announce the passing of Michael “Mikey” Anaya, Jr. (38) on May 8, 2022 in Rio Dell. Mikey was born on June 16, 1983 to Michael and Tina Anaya (nee Barnett). He grew up in Carlotta, rebuilding classic cars and practicing martial arts with his dad. They even tested for — and received — their black belts together.
FORTUNA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
lostcoastoutpost.com

When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
ORICK, CA
kymkemp.com

YouTuber and Ex-Deputy Challenging Incumbent for Mendocino County Sheriff Talks About His Platform

Trent James Emerges as an Official Write-In Candidate for Sheriff—What Does This Mean for Mendocino County?. Democracy is alive and well in Mendocino County. On Monday afternoon, in the eleventh hour, former Mendocino County law enforcement officer Trent James formally registered as a write-in candidate for the sheriff of Mendocino County, challenging incumbent Matt Kendall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy