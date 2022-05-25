ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Tish Kingsborough

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Shermain (Dodd) Kingsborough, who preferred to be called ‘Tish,’ was born October 14th, 1944, in Bend, Oregon, to Robert and May (Metke) Dodd. Tish died on May 11th, 2022, at 77 years of age in Yakima, Washington, due to complications from dementia. Tish was the oldest...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

William “Bill” Conrad

William “Bill” Conrad, 75, born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 18, 1946, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Yakima, Wa. Bill grew up in Union Gap, as did his wife, Leanna (Mills). They graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965 and were married in 1966. They lived in Yakima before moving to Boise, Idaho, then Tacoma, WA and back to the Yakima Valley in 2003. A Celebration of Life will be held at his nephew’s house in Selah (21 Conrad Road) on June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm. A special thanks to the staff at Apple Creek Family Homes and Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. For a full obituary, see lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Patricia A. Robbins

Pat Robbins lived, loved and laughed through a full life that came to a close on December 9, 2021. Pat was a self-described “Nebraska Girl,” born in Ainsworth, Nebraska in 1938. She was the oldest of three sisters who spent most of their early years growing up in Ellensburg, Washington. It was at Ellensburg High School that Pat met Gary, the love of her life and partner in a wonderful adventure.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Chris Sagare

Chris Sagare, 81 of Yakima died May 21, 2022 at Angel House Family Home. He was born May 2, 1941 in Twickenham, England (a suburb of London), to Gerald and Eva (Howe) Sagare. He arrived in Yakima in 1953 and attended St. Paul’s and graduated from Marquette in 1959. Chris joined the Coast Guard and was trained as an electrical technician. He served from 1963–1967 and was stationed in Thailand where he learned his love of volleyball. Other posts included Westport, WA and Staten Island, NY.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suzanne Loreé Richings

Suzanne Loreé Richings, age 78, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Virginia Mason Hospital, with family members by her side. Suzanne was born February 1, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Paul and Jacqueline Richings. In 1946 her parents moved to Yakima, WA, and she spent the remainder of her life in the Yakima Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
City
Redmond, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Clarkston, WA
Yakima, WA
Obituaries
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
Yakima Herald Republic

Margaret Adams

Margaret “Maggie” Adams passed away on December 16, 2021 at the age of 86, in Yakima, Washington. She was born to Kimsey and Harriett Chastain on June 2, 1935 in Rossville, Georgia. Despite the debilitating effects of multiple strokes late in life she rallied mightily surrounded by friends and family with her famous southern drawl shining through at the end as if she was “fixin to turn 18 agin.”
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nancy Mae Clemmens

Nancy Mae Clemmens, aged 80 and long-time resident of Benton City, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Monday evening May 16th, 2022. Nancy was born in Yakima, Washington on July 5th, 1941. Her Swedish parents, John and Judith Samuelson, raised her and her 2 older sisters, Alice and Lorraine, on their beautiful apple and pear orchard in Selah, Washington. In fact, Nancy’s life was punctuated by beauty. She was a beautiful woman physically and spiritually despite having survived both polio and rheumatic fever in her childhood. She attended Selah High School and played piano for 12 years for the Selah Mission Covenant Junior Church. For the rest of her life she would play for and delight people with this talent and her unique touch on the keys. This included playing at church, for family and friends as well as volunteering to play at Kadlec Hospital in Richland for patients and staff. Nancy married Steve Clemmens at her Selah church on November 7th, 1958. This wonderful marriage of 63 years to our Papa only magnified her beauty. It was apparent in all the homes our family lived in—clean, fresh, and decorated on the inside, flowers and green mowed grass on the outside. On holidays especially, her home would glow with beauty. Like her mother, she loved entertaining. Christmas was always special and full of the light of God in the decorations and traditional Swedish foods and all of the love she put into every one of these moments. Nancy was blessed with incredible friends that she dearly loved. You know who you are, and thank you for the love you had for her. She was thrilled to be a grandma at the age of 39 with the birth of Carrie’s 1st child, Amy. Following this were 9 more grandchildren including Emily, Bill, Josh, Nicole, Karly, Tom, Sean, Luke, and Hayley, and now 22 great-grandchildren.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Clara Gray

Clara Mae Gray was born in a log cabin in Union Gap, WA to Jim and Helen West on May 10, 1935. Clara went home to the Lord on May 24, 2022. Clara’s love of horses began at an early age, as her parents had a racehorse they hauled to tracks throughout the country. When Clara and her brother, Jim, started school, the family settled in Yakima and later in Ahtanum. Clara spent every moment she could at her Grandpa Simpkins’ horse ranch in “Waptah,” as she called it. Clara loved being at the racetrack, working with and ponying the horses. Clara’s goal was to be a jockey like her mom, who was the first woman jockey in Washington State, but her mom nixed that dream before it came true.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David K. Harris

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved David K. Harris, David passed away peacefully at home in Yakima on Thursday May 19th, 2022 – he was 79. He was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon to John and Bertha Harris. He spent most of his young life on a farm in Montana palling around with his 3 siblings and caring for his mom.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#Mathematics#Metke#Sisters#White Swan High School#Marylhurst University#H R Block#Ccd#University Of Portland#The Portland Chorale#Carnegie Hall
Yakima Herald Republic

Sally D. Wallace, 75

Sally D. Wallace, 75, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24, at Garden Village Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary A. Green, 89

Mary A. Green, 89, of Yakima died Friday, May 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kathi Kerney

Kathi Anne Kerney, 56, of Yakima, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of May 23, 2022 after battling cancer. She was born to the late Raymond J. and Katherine E. Kerney on July 11, 1965, in Yakima, WA. While never married, she spent 23 years with the love of her life William (Bill) Sandall, lovingly calling him her husband to all who knew her. Kathi is survived by three children, Ryan Holmes (Melissa), Holly Beeler, and Sara Sandall, and four grandchildren, Jakobe Aslup, and Jordyn, Raymond, and baby number 3 Holmes.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gwynne E. Hackler, 73

Gwynne Elaine Hackler, 73, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Yakima-area Banner Bank employees honored

Eight Yakima-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and honors employees for surpassing their individual professional goals last year, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cecil L. Bronkhorst, 76

Cecil L. Bronkhorst, 76, of Kennewick, a longtime Sunnyside businessman, died Friday, May 27, in Kennewick. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

COVID cases up in Tri-Cities and even higher in WA. Here's how rates compare for kids

May 28—The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is increasing in the Tri-Cities area, but not at the rate as much of the rest of Washington state. "Surprisingly, we may be in a somewhat better place than the rest of the state, which is unusual for Benton and Franklin counties," said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the two counties, on the latest Kadlec on Call podcast.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Births: May 29, 2022

Orellana — To Samantha and Emerson Orellana of Yakima, a son, Zaden Joel Orellana, 9 pounds, at 8:25 a.m. on May 6, 2022. Conrad — To Ashlee Kezele and Ryan Conrad of Yakima, a son, Leerye Maddox Conrad, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8 a.m. on May 6, 2022. Grandparents are Patti Lee Butler and the late Randy Kezele of Michigan and Jessica McCarl of Ephrata.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Victims describe Cinco de Mayo shooting that injured five in downtown Sunnyside

On May 6, the Lower Valley city of Sunnyside was shaken by a reckless gang shooting that injured mostly children in the middle of a downtown Cinco de Mayo festival. People were enjoying carnival rides and vendors sprawled across an area spanning Sixth Street to Central Park when rival gangs clashed. Several shots were fired and a 35-year-old Vancouver man and four children — including a 6-year-old girl — were injured.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Christopher E. Sagare, 81

Christopher Edward Sagare, 81, of Yakima died Saturday, May 21. Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, Spokane, NeptuneSociety.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Robert (Bob) Alan Gamache

Robert “Bob” Alan Gamache, 72, of Richland, Washington passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2022. Bob was born October 4, 1949 to Euclid and Leone Gamache in Yakima, Washington. Bob grew up in the Yakima Valley where he graduated from Marquette High School in 1968. After graduation Bob...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy