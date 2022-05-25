Victim of This Weekend’s House Fire West of Redway Identified

REDDING, Calif. - A man died after crashing into Ashley Furniture in Redding while trying to drive away from Redding police on Saturday at around 8:09 a.m. Police attempted to pull over the man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest that issued in May after an investigation was conducted into a report of child sexual abuse, according to the Redding Police Department.

REDDING, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO