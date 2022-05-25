ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of This Weekend’s House Fire West of Redway Identified

By Kym Kemp
Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of May 21, an elderly man died in a...

Male Stabbed in Eureka

Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
EUREKA, CA
BREAKING: Person ejected in non-fatal rollover crash in west Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 27, 11:50 PM:. Police are currently at the scene of a reported single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection on Eureka Way near Sunset Drive in west Redding. Officials were unable to immediately provide details about the crash. However, they confirmed the crash was not a...
REDDING, CA
Hayfork Man Captured With Help of K-9 After Redding Burglary

On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 12:23 A.M., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Dollar Tree, located at 2385 Athens Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers noticed the front door to the business was shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the business was apparent. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the business.
REDDING, CA
Man dead after crashing into Ashley Furniture in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man died after crashing into Ashley Furniture in Redding while trying to drive away from Redding police on Saturday at around 8:09 a.m. Police attempted to pull over the man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest that issued in May after an investigation was conducted into a report of child sexual abuse, according to the Redding Police Department.
REDDING, CA
Man Arrested for Pushing and Injuring Domestic Partner, Says MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-24-2022 at 7:59 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic violence...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
[UPDATE: Great News! LOCATED!] Missing Camper May Have Been Headed Towards the Coast

A seventy-year-old camper and former teacher has gone missing. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, he was last “known to be camping at the McBride Springs Campground off of Everitt Memorial Highway in the Mt. Shasta area” on Monday, May 23, 2022. However, his son, Jon Forrest reports that he is believed to have been headed west to the Coast.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RPD: Suspect who crashed truck into building had arrest warrant

REDDING, Calif. — At roughly 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Redding police located a man they said had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect, whose name will not be confirmed at this time, was driving a silver Ford F-150 near Canby and Victor Avenue. Police followed him into...
REDDING, CA
MCSO: Mendocino County teens arrested for alleged hold-up in Cloverdale

Four Mendocino County teenagers were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies were informed around 9:30 p.m. May 20 that a business in Cloverdale, located just south of Mendocino County on Highway 101, had just been robbed by suspects believed to be Mendocino County residents who were heading back there.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Police ID suspect in Redding grocery store shooting

REDDING, Calif. - The suspect in a shooting at the Grocery Outlet Store in Redding has been identified. Police say they arrested 78-year-old Ronald Pember of Redding at the store located on Churn Creek Road. When officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, they located a man who was shot....
REDDING, CA
Woman kidnaps son from Child Services in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is looking for a woman who abducted her three-year-old child from Children’s Services at 1313 Yuba Street in Redding on Friday. The suspect’s name is Antonia Clayborne, 30, of Anderson. She took her son from Children’s Services during a supervised visitation at...
REDDING, CA
Bloody Man With Knife Arrested in Laytonville

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-26-2022 at about 7:50 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls about a...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Child kidnapped from Child Services Friday found safe

REDDING, Calif. - A three-year-old child kidnapped from Child Protective Services during a supervised visitation by his mother Friday morning was found in safe condition on Friday night, according to the Redding Police Department. The child’s mother, Antonia Clayborne, 30, of Anderson, dropped the child off with family and then...
REDDING, CA
City of Arcata awarded $691,000 to create Mad River access

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata received a grant of $691,000 to help create the first public access to the Mad River within city limits via Carlson Park. The Wildlife Conservation Board approved the grant on May 26 as part of their Public Access Program which aims to increase community access to recreational nature areas. The new Mad River access in Arcata will provide residents living in the Valley West region opportunities to fish, swim, kayak and enjoy the outdoors.
ARCATA, CA
When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
ORICK, CA

