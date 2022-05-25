ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OH

Local artist, community members bring back memories to Albany Park gazebo

By John Huthmacher ANews Contributing Writer
 4 days ago

ALBANY — A local artist has helped plant a spirit of growth at Albany Park.

Matt Wedel, 38, of Albany, helped a group of more than 40 area residents ranging in age from kids to nearly 92 bring memories of a long defunct garden back to life through images painted on the Albany Park Gazebo during an Earth Day celebration project last month.

Funded by a $1,000 Athens County Together (ACT) grant and local donations, the project included games, activities, snacks and the desire to celebrate nature’s wonders, with large hula hoops, a giant inflatable Earth ball, and seed bombs helping set a festive tone for the occasion. More than 35 colors of exterior paint were utilized by artists of varying abilities, from preschoolers to university art students and seniors, with paint brushes, scrub brushes, and real-life flowers used to resurrect the tired gazebo facade from top to bottom.

Now in its third year, the project was launched by Wedel to help breathe new life into the once-vibrant town, which has benefited from a spirit of rebirth fueled by the efforts of its residents, local businesses and government.. To Wedel, the project offered a way to spread art education and appreciation around the neighborhood to benefit local youth, including his two home-schooled children, ages 12 and 9.

Joining to bolster the festivities were Albany Neighbors, Stephanie Kendrick from Village Council and Rachel Everett from the public library.. The ongoing accents and upgrades to the park served to supplement earlier project work that included the installation of two outdoor xylophones. Future considerations include the addition of swings and structures to enhance the outdoor experience for one local girl with cerebral palsy and others with special needs, a skate park for older kids, and playground equipment for youngsters.

The idea of involving as many people as possible in the yearly projects is to give local residents a voice in shaping their community, Wedel said. “This community project has given me a great way to involve my kids and the community in community action work and public service,” he said. It was only after discovering the grown over remains of what he imagined was likely a thriving garden around the flagpole that Earth Day theme came to fruition, he said.

“It was just this realization that there used to be a caretaker here and that someone used to tend to this garden,” he added. “I felt this really interesting feeling that our generation now is the caretakers who are going to continue this work. That’s what inspired this nature-based flower painting project.”

Working with Rural Action and the library, the project took on an educational element that included lessons on regional plants that animals, with color photos providing visual aids for those beautifying the gazebo. Incorporating colors from the gazebo’s kaleidoscopeesque ceiling, finishing touches contributed by Wedel and friends included, bees, blackbirds, gold finches, indigo bunting, persimmons, dogwoods, chestnut flowers, and other colorful enhancements on the power-washed aqua blue painted gazebo .

A 14-inch turkey feather fashioned by another local artist stands out among the gazebo artwork as uniquely original, Wendel said. “It was really just about encouraging people through observation and rendering, celebrating the uniqueness of each person and their curiosity and awareness of their surroundings,” he said. “It was great to see a lot of perspectives and skill levels coming out and celebrating creativity in the park.”

Wendel views the annual project as a means to beautify the community through shared investment opportunities. Already other community groups have stepped up to invest time and money toward future projects that encourage economic development. A new coffee shop in town is but a short jaunt from the planned mosaic bench project to be situated between the park and library.

“We’re trying to connect a lot of businesses in town,” he said. “It’s a way to get kids to feel that the community is connected. “We want to be actively and continually involved in community development, trying to engage as many kids as possible so that they feel they have a voice in the community and are part of making positive change in the area. It’s an ongoing project that I’m pretty excited about.”

The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

