Humboldt County, CA

‘T-Rex Is the Most Special Nap Buddy You Will Ever Find’

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-REX Is the most special nap buddy you will ever find. He’s lived a few years and is way beyond all that puppy nonsense. He’s very sweet and knows several commands such as “wait” and “Platz” for “sit” He is housebroke and has excellent house manners. He does love to be...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Willits News

Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Stan the Man

Stan the Man came to us in January 2022 as a transfer from Bones Rescue. He quickly became a volunteer favorite and enjoys long walks and play time with other friendly dogs. Our boy has patiently been waiting for his turn at a forever family. He has gone to foster, who had all positives to say about this boy. Stan the Man would love to find his forever home with you! Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on June 4

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. In a series of abstracted landscape works, Big Sur artist, Erin Lee Gafill, explores the interplay of Land, Sea, and Sky on the northern California coast. As opposed to depicting what is seen and observed, these paintings are a reverent response to the transcendent grandeur of the environment. The work will include small observed studies, painted on location and over-sized studio works responding to that observational work; a call and response of visual and spiritual inspiration. Gafill’s artistic journey is in a direct line from her great-greatgrandmother, artist Jane Gallatin Powers, Powers grew up in Sacramento, just after the Gold Rush. Powers studied at the Mark Hopkins institute in San Francisco, and subsequently embarked on a life in the arts in Italy and France, where she abandoned California Impressionism for European Modernism. Gafill’s grand-parents, Bill and Lolly Fassett built Nepenthe Restaurant in Big Sur, where Erin was raised. The influence of her creative ancestors, the rugged natural environment of Big Sur, where she lives, and the need for “making do” in her isolated community inspired her life in the arts. Besides Erin’s original artwork, this exhibition will include a contextual installation of historic artifacts and original artwork from her unique background.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino Arts Center: Japanese Style Woodcut Prints of Our Coast—Pomo People, Their Art, and Tradition

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Arts Center. The Mendocino Art Center presents a Tom Killion exhibit, “Northcoast Relief Prints,” opening June 3, and the continuing showing of “We Are Still Here,” an exhibit which allows for three artists from three different Pomo regions to honor the continued cultural landscape and lifeways of the Pomo people. Both exhibits run through June 26. Killion will also host an Artist Talk, June 5.
MENDOCINO, CA
kymkemp.com

Fifty Miles from the Freeway: Let’s Talk About Suicide

Let’s talk about suicide. You might not think it belongs in a column about rural healthcare, but I can guaran-damn-tee you it does. Suicide is a public health issue, and it is a rural healthcare issue, and it’s time we started talking about it that way. It’s time we started talking about it, period.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th

The Humboldt Trails Council (HTC) invites you to get out and celebrate National Trails Day on June 4th and stop by one of their three activity stations to learn more about the important role community plays in protecting and promoting trails. HTC will be hosting activity stations at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, the Eureka Waterfront Trail North near Blue Ox Mill (accessed via the end of Y Street), or on the Hikshari’ Trail (at parking lot at end of Hilfiker Road). Participate in a Trail Treasure Hunt, share what trails mean to you, or sign up for a mailing list and be eligible to enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Pacific Outfitters. Activity stations will be offering light refreshments, information on local trails, bike maps to share, and other ways to access and get involved with supporting our local trails. Community members can also choose to participate in the June 4th Volunteer Trail Stewards work day, from 9-11 and be entered in the drawing. Contact Stacy at [email protected] to sign up for the work day event.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

The SF-Mendo-Humboldt Fentanyl Pipeline is Surging, Overdoses are Rising, the Mendo DA Warns of Reductions in Prison Sentences

Two Humboldt County men have pled guilty in Mendocino County to transporting fentanyl purchased in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On February 11, 2022, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Ford Mustang occupied by Eureka men, 70-year-old Robin Bradshaw and 30-year-old Tyler Trujillo, make abrupt maneuvers that suggested the pair were evading law enforcement. A traffic stop ensued and the men threw the half-pound of fentanyl down a nearby embankment. On May 3, the pair were sentenced to eight years in state prison.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Brand-New Elevated Boardwalk Now Fully Open in Jedediah Smith Redwoods

California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Redwood Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service have completed construction on the 1,300-foot-long elevated boardwalk through the Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Although the area had been open to the public for a few months now, continued construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: Great News! LOCATED!] Missing Camper May Have Been Headed Towards the Coast

A seventy-year-old camper and former teacher has gone missing. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, he was last “known to be camping at the McBride Springs Campground off of Everitt Memorial Highway in the Mt. Shasta area” on Monday, May 23, 2022. However, his son, Jon Forrest reports that he is believed to have been headed west to the Coast.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Hayfork Man Captured With Help of K-9 After Redding Burglary

On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 12:23 A.M., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Dollar Tree, located at 2385 Athens Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers noticed the front door to the business was shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the business was apparent. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the business.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata awarded $691,000 to create Mad River access

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata received a grant of $691,000 to help create the first public access to the Mad River within city limits via Carlson Park. The Wildlife Conservation Board approved the grant on May 26 as part of their Public Access Program which aims to increase community access to recreational nature areas. The new Mad River access in Arcata will provide residents living in the Valley West region opportunities to fish, swim, kayak and enjoy the outdoors.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Stephen Marley’s ‘Babylon by Bus’ Summer Tour at the Mateel on June 2nd

Indigo Children Project presents Stephen Marley with special guest Skip Marley on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Mateel Community Center in Redway, CA. This stop on the Babylon By Bus Summer Tour will feature a special outdoor setting sponsored by March and Ash, Farmer and the Felon & Kalya Extracts. Tickets are on sale now through Brown Paper Tickets for $45 in advance, $55 day of show. Doors are at 6pm, the event is all ages. Mateel Community Center is located at 59 Rusk Lane. For more information about the show, visit mateel.org or call 707-923-3368. Humboldt County DJ’s Irie Adina and DJ RunDat will be rocking the crowd before show time.
REDWAY, CA
kymkemp.com

Male Stabbed in Eureka

Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Veterans Honored in Eel River Valley

Kids and adults honored veterans in the Eel River Valley. [Photos provided]. As the skies gently wept yesterday, kids and adults in the Eel River Valley honored veterans for Memorial Day by placing flags on vets’ gravesites in six local cemeteries. Enoch Ibarra, Service Officer for Veterans of Foreign...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

For the Glory! Kinetic Sculpture Race Back

Kinetic Universe is proud to announce the return of the actual, in-person, Kinetic Grand Championship for 2022. Come see human-powered art vehicles race over land, sand, and water. The race will be held over Memorial Day weekend, May 28 – May 30. Media is welcome to attend, and interviews can be arranged before and during the race.
ARCATA, CA

