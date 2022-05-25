ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Terrance “Terry” McKenna

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrance “Terry” E. McKenna, age 64, died peacefully at his home in Yakima on May 10, 2022, with his son, Michael, at his side. Terry was born in Japan to parents, Barbara and John McKenna, at Tachikawa Air Base on June 23, 1957. He was raised in Yakima with his three...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Harold Tevis Snowden “Junior”

Harold “Junior” was born in Seattle, WA, on May 5th, 1968, to Glenda Carter and Harold Snowden Sr. On May 5th our brother turned 54 years old. On May 7th, our sister went to pick him up for a family dinner and found he had left this world.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kathi Kerney

Kathi Anne Kerney, 56, of Yakima, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of May 23, 2022 after battling cancer. She was born to the late Raymond J. and Katherine E. Kerney on July 11, 1965, in Yakima, WA. While never married, she spent 23 years with the love of her life William (Bill) Sandall, lovingly calling him her husband to all who knew her. Kathi is survived by three children, Ryan Holmes (Melissa), Holly Beeler, and Sara Sandall, and four grandchildren, Jakobe Aslup, and Jordyn, Raymond, and baby number 3 Holmes.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ann R. Worden

Ann R. Worden passed away at her home in Yakima on May 8, 2022 at the age of 91. Ann was born in Yakima on January 14, 1931 as the third of four children to Austin and Ruth (Willard) McCafferty. Ann’s father, Austin “Shorty” McCafferty, owned the local dog kennel...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Margaret Adams

Margaret “Maggie” Adams passed away on December 16, 2021 at the age of 86, in Yakima, Washington. She was born to Kimsey and Harriett Chastain on June 2, 1935 in Rossville, Georgia. Despite the debilitating effects of multiple strokes late in life she rallied mightily surrounded by friends and family with her famous southern drawl shining through at the end as if she was “fixin to turn 18 agin.”
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Michael Welton

Michael, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed on September 22nd, 2021, at the young age of 70. Michael was born on January 5th, 1951 to James and Marguerite (Runje) Welton. He was the first of five siblings. He began looking out for those he loved early in his life and continued this value until the end. He cared deeply for those close to him and wanted the best for all of them.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nancy Mae Clemmens

Nancy Mae Clemmens, aged 80 and long-time resident of Benton City, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Monday evening May 16th, 2022. Nancy was born in Yakima, Washington on July 5th, 1941. Her Swedish parents, John and Judith Samuelson, raised her and her 2 older sisters, Alice and Lorraine, on their beautiful apple and pear orchard in Selah, Washington. In fact, Nancy’s life was punctuated by beauty. She was a beautiful woman physically and spiritually despite having survived both polio and rheumatic fever in her childhood. She attended Selah High School and played piano for 12 years for the Selah Mission Covenant Junior Church. For the rest of her life she would play for and delight people with this talent and her unique touch on the keys. This included playing at church, for family and friends as well as volunteering to play at Kadlec Hospital in Richland for patients and staff. Nancy married Steve Clemmens at her Selah church on November 7th, 1958. This wonderful marriage of 63 years to our Papa only magnified her beauty. It was apparent in all the homes our family lived in—clean, fresh, and decorated on the inside, flowers and green mowed grass on the outside. On holidays especially, her home would glow with beauty. Like her mother, she loved entertaining. Christmas was always special and full of the light of God in the decorations and traditional Swedish foods and all of the love she put into every one of these moments. Nancy was blessed with incredible friends that she dearly loved. You know who you are, and thank you for the love you had for her. She was thrilled to be a grandma at the age of 39 with the birth of Carrie’s 1st child, Amy. Following this were 9 more grandchildren including Emily, Bill, Josh, Nicole, Karly, Tom, Sean, Luke, and Hayley, and now 22 great-grandchildren.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suzanne Loreé Richings

Suzanne Loreé Richings, age 78, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Virginia Mason Hospital, with family members by her side. Suzanne was born February 1, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Paul and Jacqueline Richings. In 1946 her parents moved to Yakima, WA, and she spent the remainder of her life in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic

Kenneth E. Cater, 87

Kenneth E. Cater, 87, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gwynne E. Hackler, 73

Gwynne Elaine Hackler, 73, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Clara M. Gray, 87

Clara Mae Gray, 87, of Yakima died Tuesday, May 24. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Deborah L. Southerly, 65

Deborah Lynn Southerly, 65, of Yakima died Wednesday, May 25. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cecil L. Bronkhorst, 76

Cecil L. Bronkhorst, 76, of Kennewick, a longtime Sunnyside businessman, died Friday, May 27, in Kennewick. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary A. Green, 89

Mary A. Green, 89, of Yakima died Friday, May 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Christopher E. Sagare, 81

Christopher Edward Sagare, 81, of Yakima died Saturday, May 21. Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, Spokane, NeptuneSociety.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Warrior Walk through Yakima Valley honors fallen Marines

Shawn Marceau led a Warrior Walk through the Yakima Valley on Saturday, trekking 17 miles from his home in Harrah to Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima. The walk honored his late son, Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson, who was 22 when he was killed by an improvised bomb during a deployment in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 24, 2011 — Easter Sunday.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Dorothy A. Cole, 75

Dorothy Ann Cole, 75, of West Richland, formerly of Prosser, died Friday, May 27, in Kennewick. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Glen McBride

Glen McBride was born August 4th, 1952. He was the youngest of three surviving brothers: Ronald, David, and Daniel. He is survived by his children Shawn, Nick, and Tara. He lived a very long and happy life with his wife Debbie. He was also the grandpa to Adria, Aris, Annora, Axton, Vivian, Madison, Bella, Gavin, and Preston. Glen’s celebration of life will be held at Applewood Park in Naches on May 28th, at 12 pm.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Yakima-area Banner Bank employees honored

Eight Yakima-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and honors employees for surpassing their individual professional goals last year, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

4 Questions: Sunnyside High School leadership teacher Christina Peabody

At Sunnyside High School, you can see Christina Peabody do a little bit of everything. Peabody teaches leadership at SHS and has built quite the reputation for not only herself, but also for her classroom. She uses her understanding, caring and open personality to connect with the community, school and students. This, coupled with her national board certification, makes it no surprise as to why she is widely regarded as one of the best teachers in the Yakima Valley.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Victims describe Cinco de Mayo shooting that injured five in downtown Sunnyside

On May 6, the Lower Valley city of Sunnyside was shaken by a reckless gang shooting that injured mostly children in the middle of a downtown Cinco de Mayo festival. People were enjoying carnival rides and vendors sprawled across an area spanning Sixth Street to Central Park when rival gangs clashed. Several shots were fired and a 35-year-old Vancouver man and four children — including a 6-year-old girl — were injured.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

