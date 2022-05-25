Troopers Participating in Operation CARE Memorial Day Mobilization

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Operation CARE’s All-American Buckle Up Mobilization which started Monday and runs through Memorial Day.

The Patrol is partnering with other law enforcement agencies from Ohio and across the nation for the initiative. Operation CARE is a multijurisdictional program of patrol, enforcement and planning activities with the goal of reducing crashes.

“Driving safely is something that all motorists can do to keep each other safe,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Driving sober and wearing your safety belt are crucial to making sure that you and other motorists get to your destinations safely.”

The CARE campaign is used to help law enforcement educate drivers on the dangers of driving impaired, without a safety belt and distracted.

This effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign, as well as the 6-State Trooper Project, which also focuses on the use of safety belts. This high-visibility effort includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Patrol.

CARE, Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, is a section within the International Association of Chiefs of Police. CARE provides law enforcement with information, training and a forum for discussion on roadway safety issues.