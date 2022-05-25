ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Government Give Green Light for Chelsea Sale After Issuing New Licence for Takeover

By Nick Emms
 4 days ago

The United Kingdom Government have issued a new licence for the takeover of Chelsea to be complete, approving the sale to Todd Boehly's consortium.

This comes ahead of the May 31 expiry of the current operating licence under Roman Abramovich's ownership.

The takeover has taken a step closer with the Government now issuing a new licence to permit the sale of the club.

In a statement released by the Department of Culture, Media & Sport, they said: “Late last night the UK Government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

"Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the Government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner.

“The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international."

Furthermore, the UK Secretary of State for the DCMS, Nadine Dorries, added: " We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals.

"I want to thank everyone, especially officials who’ve worked tirelessly to keep the club playing and enable this sale, protecting fans and the wider football community."

The Chelsea sale is reaching its conclusion after Abramovich put the club up for sale back in March, with the Blues looking ahead to the Boehly era in London.

