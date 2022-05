If you would like to see whether you have the skills to fly the F/A-18E Super Hornet from the latest Top Gun: Maverick film starring Tom Cruise. You will be pleased to know that Microsoft has announced the release of a new Top Gun: Maverick expansion for its Flight Simulator software. The expansion has been created in partnership with Paramount Pictures and will push your piloting abilities to the limits and beyond, says Microsoft. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Top Gun Flight Simulator Expansion now available to download for free if you own the base Flight Simulator software.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO