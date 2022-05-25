ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Abrazo West adds to nursing leadership team

By West Valley View Staff
West Valley View
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Nowlin has joined the nursing leadership team as director of Women’s and Infants Services at Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road. As director, Nowlin has oversight of the Abrazo West Obstetrics Emergency Department, Labor and Delivery, Postpartum, and Neonatal Intensive Care...

www.westvalleyview.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Valley View

Buckeye Fire unveils resuscitation program

Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department is the state’s first EMS agency to enroll its firefighters and paramedics in the Resuscitation Quality Improvement Program from the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical. The digital program verifies CPR competence to help up the odds for patients to survive cardiac events. Buckeye...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbex.com

Banner Submits Plans for N. Scottsdale Medical Campus

Banner Health has submitted conditional use permits and rezoning requests for its Banner North Scottsdale Medical Campus, planned at the NEC of Loop 101 and Hayden Road in Scottsdale. Quoting the project narrative, the specific requests are:. A zoning map amendment to confirm the Arizona State Land Department’s allocation of...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
beckersasc.com

Arizona endoscopy center to open in summer

Builders for Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center have completed initial site work, Glendale Star reported May 25. The 12,280-square-foot, single-story facility will become the new center for a physician group that has been together for 11 years, the report said. It will have six pre-procedure bays, six post-procedure recovery bays, and consult and office space.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodyear, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/29)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Wednesday June 1 from 2pm – 5pm for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters from their multiple Phoenix area locations. Interviewing for the following positions; Respiratory, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs, Pharmacists, Laboratory, Medical Assistant/Patient Care Techs, Patient Registration, Scheduling and Medical Billing, Nutrition and Housekeeping Services. Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500* on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at HonorHealth Shea Medical Center 9003 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Brady Conference Center. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler ASU grad takes on fashion industry career

Her study abroad session may have been cut short due to the pandemic, but Macey Sierka of Chandler will never forget the four weeks she spent in Paris and how it further fueled her passion to start her own clothing business upon graduation. Sierka graduated with a degree in supply...
CHANDLER, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

7 Valley teen suicides, fatal ODs raise alarms

At least seven Valley teens have lost their lives to suicide or unexplained drug overdoses since mid-March and the trend has alarmed an educator who has been a longtime advocate for the mental and emotional health of Arizona youth. The latest suicide occurred May 24, when a Chandler student at...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neonatal Nursing#Obstetrics#Abrazo West Campus#Laborist#Neonatologist#Abrazo Health#Nicu
Fast Casual

Vitality Bowls opening in Arizona

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in açaí bowls and smoothies, is entering Arizona, thanks to a deal with Gary Legumina, his sons Casey and Jake Legumina, as well as their mother Julie Delaney, according to a company press release. The group is planning for a late summer opening at...
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 consignment shops for 2022

Here are the Top 10 consignment shops in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Best Places to Work in Phoenix, AZ

The best places to work usually take care of a few different elements. First, they provide excellent leadership. They also foster a generally positive work culture based on a supportive framework. We humans like to feel valued, so that should extend to the workplace. We also want to feel like...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
AZFamily

Arizona counties implementing new school safety technology

New body-cam videos were released that show a man shooting at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies and SWAT returning fire. Where to fill up during road trip in and around Arizona. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Gas prices are way higher compared to last year so we dive in where...
ARIZONA STATE
peoriatimes.com

New HAWK activated near Peoria High School

The city of Peoria activated a new High Intensity Activated Crosswalk near Peoria High School on April 21. The High Intensity Activated Crosswalk, or HAWK, replaced the prior RRFB, or Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. With the RRFBs, crossing guards were needed, but HAWKs stand alone. “We wanted to create a...
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

A look inside IDA on McKinley shipping container housing project

From journeying across the ocean to transporting people into new, sustainable homes, these 66 recycled shipping containers were made to move. IDA on McKinley is the tallest development built from shipping containers in the nation, according to design-build firm Local Studio. Opening in June, the six-story building features 18 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with ground-floor space for commercial tenants.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Americans flocked to Arizona cities amid COVID-19 pandemic

(The Center Square) – Whether it was following new opportunities or taking advantage of the untethering of remote work, Arizona’s cities saw significant population growth in 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual population estimates for cities and counties Thursday, reflecting changes in...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Scottsdale woman claims pet sitter mistreated dog, trashed home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale woman shared her terrifying tale after she trusted a woman to watch her dog while she went away on vacation. “I don’t have any brothers or sisters; Roxie is the closest thing that I have,” Claudia Cardenas said. “I’ve had her since I was younger; she is my everything.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria high school seniors set district record with $72 million in scholarships

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many graduating high school seniors are looking forward to attending college in the fall. However, as the school year ends, Peoria high school seniors are setting records. The Class of 2022 for the Peoria Unified School District broke the district record for the highest amount of scholarship money among a graduating class!
PEORIA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy