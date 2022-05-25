Create Your Own Spirit Infusions at Turquoise Sky in Downtown Phoenix

Turquoise Sky Custom Spirits is coming soon to downtown Phoenix ! The one-of-a-kind concept is currently under construction and awaiting its liquor license at 310 S. 4th St. on the ground floor of The Summit Condominiums across the way from Chase Field.

Owner Megan Campbell has dedicated many years to the distilling industry, where she has worked in every capacity. Now, she wants to share her passion for flavor and the luxury of high quality spirits with as many people as possible.

“Opening Turquoise Sky Custom Spirits is beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” she tells What Now Phoenix. “We’re really looking forward to being a part of the downtown area this summer.”

Turquoise Sky Custom Spirits will offer flights, cocktails, and spirits by the bottle. Sourcing high-quality vodka, rum, bourbon, and tequila from outside distillers, Turquoise Sky aims to take things up a notch with custom infusions from fruits, veggies, herbs, and even edible glitter.

Guest creations come with fully custom labels in batches as small as 24 bottles. For the indecisive types, Turquoise Sky also offers over 50 ready-to-drink infusions such as Jalapeno Lemon Vodka to Vanilla & Anise Tequila. The ready-to-drink options can also be combined to create something truly unique.

For more information, visit www.turquoiseskyspirits.com .