ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Create Your Own Spirit Infusions at Turquoise Sky in Downtown Phoenix

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 4 days ago

Turquoise Sky Custom Spirits is coming soon to downtown Phoenix ! The one-of-a-kind concept is currently under construction and awaiting its liquor license at 310 S. 4th St. on the ground floor of The Summit Condominiums across the way from Chase Field.

Owner Megan Campbell has dedicated many years to the distilling industry, where she has worked in every capacity. Now, she wants to share her passion for flavor and the luxury of high quality spirits with as many people as possible.

“Opening Turquoise Sky Custom Spirits is beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” she tells What Now Phoenix. “We’re really looking forward to being a part of the downtown area this summer.”

Turquoise Sky Custom Spirits will offer flights, cocktails, and spirits by the bottle. Sourcing high-quality vodka, rum, bourbon, and tequila from outside distillers, Turquoise Sky aims to take things up a notch with custom infusions from fruits, veggies, herbs, and even edible glitter.

Guest creations come with fully custom labels in batches as small as 24 bottles. For the indecisive types, Turquoise Sky also offers over 50 ready-to-drink infusions such as Jalapeno Lemon Vodka to Vanilla & Anise Tequila. The ready-to-drink options can also be combined to create something truly unique.

For more information, visit www.turquoiseskyspirits.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sb0ZQ_0fpVomQ000
Photo: Facebook / Turquoise Sky Custom Spirits

Comments / 0

Related
santansun.com

Hotel remodel brings a bit of Hawaii to Arizona Avenue

The Aloha boutique motel on Arizona Avenue in Chandler transformed many times on its way to a grand reopening with a Hawaiian motif. When owners Bill Simmonds and John Hylton first looked at the aging motel that first opened in 1950, they were thinking of converting it into apartments. “We...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in the Valley This Weekend

May 27-29 Geeks, nerds and Trekkies unite! Comic book artists, voice performers and actors from Doctor Who and Hellboy will be available for meet and greets and autographs. There will also be gaming sessions, after-dark parties, and, of course, cosplay fashion parties. If you’re looking for a tribe, you’re going to find it here. Guests slated to appear include Felicia Day and Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston. $40-$90, check website for schedule, Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, phoenixfanfusion.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Where to get the best summer seafood in metro Phoenix

The triple-digit heat is upon us, and it’s time to start eating for summer. And here in Arizona, this is about survival, so the colder the dish, the better. Popsicles, fresh fruit, salads and icy cocktails might come to mind for some. But Nikki Buchanan has another suggestion: seafood.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Megan Campbell
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mattel Announce Barbie and Masters of the Universe Experiences For Upcoming Arizona Adventure Park

Arizona is finally getting a theme park! Plans for the new Mattel Adventure Park coming to Glendale in 2023 continues to evolve and grow. Mattel, Incorporated and EPIC Resort Destinations, LLC have announced that Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona will feature additional brand experiences from Barbie, Masters of the Universe, and Mattel Games when the park opens in 2023.
GLENDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix's Boycott Bar is one of the last lesbian bars in America

When the pandemic began, bars around the country were hit hard — maybe harder than any other kind of business because they depend on people gathering in a place together. Unlike restaurants, they couldn’t really do take out and, unlike retail, there wasn’t much to sell online.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Phoenix#Vodka#Custom Labels#Herbs#Rum#Food Drink#Beverages#Chase Field#Vanilla Anise Tequila
azbigmedia.com

A look inside IDA on McKinley shipping container housing project

From journeying across the ocean to transporting people into new, sustainable homes, these 66 recycled shipping containers were made to move. IDA on McKinley is the tallest development built from shipping containers in the nation, according to design-build firm Local Studio. Opening in June, the six-story building features 18 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with ground-floor space for commercial tenants.
PHOENIX, AZ
bizjournals

Circle K is selling nearly a dozen Valley stores. Here's the list

Circle K Stores Inc. has listed 14 stores in Arizona for sale. Here's the list of the Valley locations on the market. Join the Phoenix Business Journal for the latest in its continuing series of real estate-focused virtual events to be held in 2022 that highlight key Valley cities and submarkets.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AZFamily

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, a Phoenix Point of Pride

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Locals have called it “The Wedding Cake” house, as the shape of the multi-tiered home resembles a three-layer cake. You’ve likely seen the unique structure near the intersection of Van Buren and 52nd streets. Drivers along the Loop 202 freeway enjoy a clear view of the Phoenix landmark perched atop a knoll surrounded by acres of the desert landscape.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Resale boutique makes fashion more affordable

Find big brand names like Tiffany, Louis Vuitton and more at Poor Little Rich Girl, a Phoenix resale boutique. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Memorial Day deals mean special savings on...
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
103
Followers
46
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy