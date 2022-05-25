May 25 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Concert on the Common

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages sponsored by the Junior League of Greenville.

Poem in Pocket Day

Pitt County Master Gardeners will celebrate “Poem in your Pocket Day” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Children’s Garden of the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle. A poetry reading will be held at 10:30 a.m. Children also will be able to discover “poems in pockets” and participate in creating poems. Parents, teachers and children are encouraged to attend. Call 902-1709.

Food giveaway

Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 224 Boyd St., Winterville, will hold a drive-through food bag giveaway for the Winterville community from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday. Call Rev. Cathy Harper at 364-5665 for information.

Farmers Market

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Food giveaway

The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.

Sunday in the Park

The Sunday in the Park series returns to the Greenville Town Common for its 49th season at 6:30 p.m. on June 5 with The Tar River Community Band. Performing at the concert series nearly since it started, the group will continue the tradition this year with the big band and show tunes led by conductor James Mauser and vocalist Emery Davis.

Greenville Grooves

The Juneteenth weekend will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 17, with the annual Greenville Grooves concert at the Toyota Amphitheater, 105 E. First St. Musical entertainment will be led by East Carolina University’s Carrol Dashiell, and the event will feature food trucks, a beer garden and a fireworks display.

Juneteenth

Greenville’s Juneteenth Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The city will partner with community groups to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved Americans. The event will include information on public health initiatives, wellness opportunities, food trucks, cultural arts and youth activities and a variety of performances on stage.

GIHS-Eppes Reunion

The Greenville Industrial-Eppes Alumni Association will hold its 42nd Annual Reunion from July 1-3 at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center and Thomas Foreman Park. Highlights include the dedication of the renovated Heritage Society Cultural Center at noon on July 2; the family and friends gathering from 12:30-4 p.m.; and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. on July 3. Visit www.gicmppesalumniassoc.com, email gi.cmeppesallumni@gmail.com, or call James Harper at 202-577-9034 or Jamie Moore 402-981-7502.

Literacy volunteers

Former Pitt Literacy Volunteers tutors are needed to help clients from Greenville who are calling Beaufort County Literacy to get help with learning to read. Beaufort County Literacy can provide testing and materials. To help, call 974-1812, email vliteracybcnc@gmail.com or visit www.beaufortcoliteracy.org