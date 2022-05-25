Ukraine's Zelenskiy offers condolences over Texas school shooting

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the Texas school shooting, the worst school massacre in the United States for nearly a decade. read more

"I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in the awful shooting in a Texas elementary school," Zelenskiy said as he addressed an event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos via video link.

"As far as I know, 21 people were killed, including 19 children. This is terrible, to have victims of shooters in peaceful time," he added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Heavens

