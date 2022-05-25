ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Motorcyclist mortally wounded in Lake County wreck

By DERRICK PERKINS
A motorcyclist injured after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Montana 35 in Lake County on May 11 later succumbed to his wounds, state officials said this week.

Officials with Montana Highway Patrol said the 29-year-old victim, who was on a Honda motorcycle, struck the front end of a Subaru Outback trying to turn onto Montana 35 about 6:18 p.m. He was not wearing a helmet, authorities said. The wreck left him “critically injured,” according to the crash report.

Taken first to Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson and later to Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, he died about a week after the collision, authorities said.

Road conditions were described as dry and bare at the time of the wreck. The motorist in the Outback was uninjured in the collision.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

