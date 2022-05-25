ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley School board has opening

 4 days ago

West Valley School District is looking to fill a vacancy on the school board following the resignation of Chad Grace.

The vacancy is for a two-year term.

In his resignation letter, Grace cited his current work situation didn’t allow for him to attend board meetings. Grace started serving on the board in 2021.

People interested in serving as a trustee may email a letter of interest to district Clerk Cecilia Lewellen at clewellen@westvalleyschool.com by 4 p.m. June 1. Eligible candidates must be registered voters who live within the boundaries of West Valley School District. Candidates will be interviewed by the school board prior to appointing someone.

School board trustees are volunteers representing the public who are responsible for making decisions that impact how schools operate and are held accountable. Duties include but are not limited to setting achievement goals, reviewing and adopting policies, annual budgets and educational programs and managing the collective bargaining process.

For more information, call the school district at 406-755-7239.

