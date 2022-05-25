Arnold R. Edwards, 92

Arnold R. Edwards passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Immanuel Lutheran Home in Kalispell. Arnold was 92 years young, born Dec. 16, 1929, in Ravalli, Missouri.

He served his country as a Marine during the Korean War. He received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star medal and was held as a prisoner of war for 10 ½ months. He married Florence Notley in 1955 and they resided in Hideaway Park, Colorado. They moved to Columbia Falls in 1958. He worked the majority of his career at Plum Creek Lumber Company, but also worked constructing the Libby Dam. Arnold was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman throughout his life. He was well known for his lively conversations on these subjects.

Arnold was preceded in death by his wife Florence in 2016, his father James Edwards, mother Vera Edwards Anderson, sister Joan Jobe, brothers Warren and James, and two infant daughters.

Survivors include his children, Tami Prather (Anchorage, Alaska) and Arnold O. Edwards (Columbia Falls), as well as grandchildren Brandon Head (Kalyn) of Homer, Alaska, Melissa Peterson (Kai) of Anchorage, and Emilia Bain of Kalispell. Great-grandchildren include Ahren, Addyson, Aryanna and Aubrie Peterson (Anchorage).

Per Arnold’s wishes, no services will be held.