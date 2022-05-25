ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Inter Lake

Alleged campground killer charged with deliberate homicide

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

The man arrested for allegedly killing one and wounding another in a campground shooting near Libby over the weekend made his first appearance Tuesday in Lincoln County Justice Court on deliberate and attempted deliberate homicide charges.

Garry Douglas Seaman, 63, of Kalispell is being held without bond in the Lincoln County Detention Center following his extradition from Flathead County. He was arrested May 24 — a day after the slaying — near his home in the Flathead Valley following a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Local authorities received word of a shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground near the Libby Dam at about 2:45 p.m. on May 23. Arriving deputies found a man dead and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to newly filed court documents, the woman identified Seaman as the shooter while deputies provided emergency treatment. She offered up a description of his vehicle and told them it had “Kalispell plates.”

Prosecutors said in an affidavit that the woman previously had a romantic relationship with Seaman. The one-time couple was “going through a contentious separation, and recent instances of violence and requests for civil standby assistance have been documented by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office,” wrote Deputy Lincoln County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang in an affidavit.

Court documents identified James Preston Freeman as the man Seaman allegedly killed. Freeman died of apparent gunshot wounds to the torso.

Detective David Hall of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the shooting, court documents said.

Deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide are punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment or at least 10 years in state prison.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 4

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man found guilty of 2nd degree murder

SPOKANE, Wash.— A man was found guilty of 2nd degree murder Friday afternoon. Twenty-nine-year-old man Christian Robinson was found guilty of 2nd degree murder by a Spokane County Superior Court on Friday. Robinson was accused of murdering 21-year-old man Christian Salazar, shooting him in the head in early February.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KTVB

North Idaho woman in federal prison for stalking ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stalking her ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire. 56-year-old Kimberly Ann Brischle was also ordered to pay more than $175,000 in restitution for the damages she caused from the fire. In addition, she will serve three years of federal supervised release after she gets out of prison.
POST FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Campground#Extradition#Prison#Flathead Valley#Violent Crime#Kalispell
Flathead Beacon

Rollins Man Suspected in Shooting Outside Whitefish Bar

A Rollins man has been charged with a felony count of criminal endangerment after he allegedly shot toward patrons standing in an alley outside of the Remington Bar after 11 p.m. on May 14, injuring a woman who was struck by a ricochet. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, was booked in...
ROLLINS, MT
bonnersferryherald.com

Court Records for May 26

George Russell Bell (DOB 1990) of Spokane Valley, Wash.; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance and charged with windshield and/or window tinting film violation on April 24 by ISP. Disposition: Default infraction with fines of $75 and $10.50 and costs of $56.50 and $56.50. Robin Carley-Willaimson (DOB 1956)...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
NBCMontana

Police respond to car accident at Glacier High School

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police and emergency crews responded to a car accident during lunch at Glacier High School on Friday. Glacier High Assistant Principal Alan Stanfield couldn’t confirm how many people were involved but said those involved appear to be OK. Some needed medical care. Parents of the...
MISSOULA, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes cleared from westbound I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Several crashes have been cleared from westbound I-90 near Spokane St. in Post Falls. The Idaho State Police and the Post Falls Police Department responded to the area Friday afternoon saying several cars were involved. Part of westbound I-90 was temporarily closed but has since reopened.   It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT...
POST FALLS, ID
Shoshone News Press

Montana men arrested for drug trafficking

Two Montana residents were taken into custody on Interstate 90 Tuesday east of Coeur d'Alene after trafficking levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle they were traveling in. Idaho State Police tells The Press that ISP K-9 Handler Cpl. Seth Green stopped an black Ford Focus with...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for hitting child with hammer, possessing homemade incendiary devices

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man for throwing a hammer at a passing car, hitting a child and having homemade incendiary devices in his possession. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of South Cree Drive and East Apache Pass Road in South Spokane to a report of a possibly intoxicated man blocking traffic. The report also said he was swinging around a hammer while trying to light his car on fire.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Spokane shooting may have stemmed from ongoing gang conflict

SPOKANE, Wash. — Witness statements and high-quality security video helped Spokane police identify and arrest the suspect of a gang-related shooting in North Spokane last week. Duane Delaney, 19, now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault. According to Spokane County Court documents, Spokane Police responded to reports...
SPOKANE, WA
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Inmate Attacks Cellmate Over a Missing Tablet

On May 20, 2022, Missoula County Detention Officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside one of the cells. When Detention Officers responded, they opened the cell door and observed 36-year-old Douglas Skoczek and another male standing a few feet away from each other. An officer placed handcuffs on the other male and escorted him to the Medical Unit. Officers noted that the male had a gash on his right hand, scratches on his neck and left ear, and an eye injury.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint man acquitted of charges

SANDPOINT — A Sandpoint man was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault by a Bonner County jury this week. Jesse Samuel Hines, 34, was acquitted on a count of child sexual abuse and a count of lewd conduct on Thursday following 18 minutes of deliberation by the jury.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

14-year-old Coeur d'Alene boy overdoses on illegally purchased mix of alcohol and seizure medication, seller arrested

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. - A 14-year-old was hospitalized after overdosing on seizure pills on May 21, according to new court documents. The boy ingested the pills and admitted to drinking two 4Lokos in the area of the Memorial Park baseball field. Police arrived around 8 p.m. to the scene, where paramedics treated the boy and transported him to Kootenai Health.
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy