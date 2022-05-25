ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Gerald 'Jerry' Dean Wabschall, 75

 4 days ago

Mr. Gerald “Jerry” Dean Wabschall of Kalispell passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the age of 75.

Jerry was born to parents Archie and Verna Wabschall on Oct. 10, 1946, in Williston, North Dakota. He grew up as the second eldest of four and, after a move to Hood River, Oregon, attended Wy’east High School. In 1964 he graduated and joined the U.S. Army, serving honorably in Korea and Vietnam in the infantry and with the Special Forces.

In 1968 Jerry joined the Seattle Police Department and started a career that lasted almost 30 years, proudly serving the community in many roles that included patrol, patrol sergeant, detective, academy instructor and field training officer.

Jerry was a self-described “curmudgeon” on the outside was actually quite the Teddy bear. He loved the ocean and enjoyed cruising with his wife and family as often as he could. He wrote poetry, loved bulldogs, and was a card shark of the top order. His unique quotes were many … if asked how he was doing, well, he was “Finer the frog’s fur!” or “I’m Pluggin!” and don’t forget, “Whatever’s fair in Mukilteo” — if anyone can explain that little jewel!

Jerry understood he was loved because of all the kindness shown him from his church family. And, in his words, “Some of that love was here on earth.” Jerry’s love for God was sincere and real.

Jerry is survived by his wife Carole, his sons Archie IV (and Jill), Scott Keller (and Mariah), Rob Keller (and Nora), his daughter, Roxanne, his sister Dawn, nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Verna; his sister, Cathy; and his brother, Archie III.

A service will be held at the Aletheia Christian Fellowship at 330 N. Somers Road, Kalispell MT 59901, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 29. Immediately after the service there will be a gathering to celebrate his life and memory.

Friends are encouraged to visit the website www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolence for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.

