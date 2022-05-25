ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha, IA

Kanawha Begins Plans on Resurfacing Main Street

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork has already been done on 5th and Main Street in Kanawha, but now the city is looking to resurface, and in some cases rebuild...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ways Iowa Residents Can Acquire Fishing Licenses

Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Kanawha, IA
kiow.com

Watch for Construction Zones This Weekend

The first days of the summer travel season arrive this weekend and the Iowa Department of Transportation reminds that despite it being a holiday, drivers need to obey the rules in construction zones. Pete Hjelmstad, with the DOT’s Mason City office, says even though work crews will likely not be in those areas this weekend, you need to obey the posted speed limits.
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Formula, Gas Prices, and the Eagles Act

U. S. Senator Charles Grassley recently sat down with reporters to discuss several issues. Topics include infant formula shortage, aid to Ukraine, defending Taiwan, gas prices, economic recession and the EAGLES Act in our Sunday Talk. Thursday, May 26th. Newman Catholic Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW. Friday, May...
KCCI.com

'We had no idea': Valley West Mall businesses shocked to hear shopping center in foreclosure

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the stores insideValley West Mall had no idea the mall was facing foreclosure. "We don't know if we'll be able to stay here for a long time or what's going to happen so we're going to stay here and stay open and stay operating for as long as we can," said Laura Johnson with the Des Moines Children's Museum in the Valley West Mall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Urban Construction
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

Weather Service Looking for Area Volunteers

The National Weather Service is looking for area volunteers to help be their eyes and ears when severe weather strikes, and for everyday data. Meteorologist Allen Curtis, at the Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re in need of what are known as “weather observers” in several Iowa communities.
JOHNSTON, IA
kchanews.com

Humane Society Issues Comments on Chickasaw County Animal Neglect Investigation

Kristy Gardner, Executive Director of Cedar Bend Humane Society issued a statement on Facebook:. Cedar Bend Humane Society assisted the Chickasaw County Sheriff and New Hampton Vet Clinic Monday in removing 23 dogs and 5 cats from a residential hoarding situation. Animals inside the home were kept in deplorable conditions; some living in crates and others loose in the home. These unsanitary conditions were by far one of the worst we have ever witnessed.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAAL-TV

Disagreement between campers led to gunfire at a Mason City campground

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Mason City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at MacNider Campground on Friday evening. It followed a disagreement between campers. When officers arrived on the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound. Officers were able to quickly identify the shooter and secure the weapon.
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Winnebago County Sheriffs Apprehend Alleged Thompson Burglar

Around 1:40pm on Thursday, a call was received at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office from a concerned citizen reporting they observed a male subject matching the description and driving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) used in a burglary at a rural Thompson, Iowa residence the day before. Winnebago County Sheriff‘s Office deputies responded to the area and encountered this UTV, at which time the driver fled from law enforcement officers for several miles through multiple farm fields and Myre Slough recreation area south of Thompson, Iowa. When this UTV became stuck the driver fled on foot and was apprehended by law enforcement a short time later. The driver was identified as Eric William Jensen, age 40, of Mason City, Iowa. Jensen was with multiple offenses including Driving while Barred, Third Degree Burglary, Theft- 1st Degree, Interference with Official Acts, Driving While Barred, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief- 1st Degree, Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding- Second or subsequent offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Jensen also has valid arrest warrants out of Winnebago County, Iowa, Mower and Martin counties in Minnesota for other offenses.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Entertainment announced for RAGBRAI stop in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – For those who love live music, get ready to rock!. Guitarist Don Felder and the pop-rock band Sugar Ray will highlight the entertainment when RAGBRAI rolls into Mason City on July 27. In addition, there will also be performances from 90s rock and grunge cover band 13 on Seven, country/blues/funk/rock singer Danny Grause, and country singer and Iowa native Brad Morgan. Admission is free for all performances.
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
kchanews.com

One Person Wounded in North Iowa Campground Shooting

A parking issue appears to have led to one person being shot at a campground in Mason City Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says a disagreement between campers at the MacNider Campground (901 Birch Drive) led to the shooting, reported to authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found one person who had been struck by gunfire and transported the unidentified victim to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Department paramedics. Law enforcement quickly identified the shooter and took the unnamed subject into custody.
MASON CITY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Iowa Residents Arrested in Harrison County Wednesday

Two Newton, Iowa residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. At 6:06 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Laci Smith who is facing charges for two felony possessions of a controlled substance for a synthetic narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers also arrested 34-year-old Tyler Child...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in Injuries Near Jefferson Saturday Morning

A two vehicle crash resulted in injuries Saturday morning in Greene County. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the crash was between an SUV and a tractor on Highway 30, east of Sparky’s in Jefferson after 9am. Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed as crews were on scene. Williams says the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance. He adds the both lanes are back open.
JEFFERSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy