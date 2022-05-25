Law roundup: Woman takes sledgehammer on beer run

A bullheaded woman who was reportedly banned from a Hungry Horse business once again returned wanting beer. This time, she was carrying a sledgehammer, which she left outside, possibly for insurance if she didn’t get her way. An employee called Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for advice and their questions were answered.

A spiteful man driving a gray truck allegedly rained ill-will on a woman working on her flowerbeds in Somers when he pulled down her driveway — she assumed he was going to the state park — and called her an “old hag,” saying she was “going to die a lonely death.”

A woman who moved out of location allegedly left some product out at a Columbia Falls store had returned wanting to get it or the money that a man was supposed to pay her for the product, however, new leasers had moved in and the man was refusing to do so and sending chats that were “mean in nature.”

A Marion resident reportedly watched a woman take skirting off a trailer they bought from her and the built-in microwave in addition to everything she could. The resident didn’t understand why she was doing this because she hadn’t been evicted or anything and was living in another trailer on the property.

A woman driving in a truck purportedly stopped and climbed out a window to get in the back of the truck with a beer in her hand. Someone calling in the incident said it was a black truck with a smashed-out rear window.

Officers received two calls about a black vehicle driving around Kalispell and shooting paintballs at houses and at least one truck. Two people were in the vehicle.