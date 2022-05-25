ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Incumbents retain seats on FEC board

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

Three incumbents, who all ran unopposed, have been re-elected to Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Board of Trustees.

The annual election closed Friday, May 20 and the board met on Monday, May 23 to certify and announce the results.

The co-op’s bylaws require an election whether a race is contested or not.

Stacey Schnebel will continue to serve in the District 1 seat, which includes Columbia Falls to Essex. She earned 5,427 votes.

Steve Streich retains the seat for District 4, which is the Helena Flats and Columbia Falls Stage area, by earning 5,379 votes.

Gary Boe will continue to serve in the District 7 seat, which is Kalispell south of U.S. 2, after garnering 5,670 votes.

Results received from the independent election processing company Survey & Ballots Systems showed a total of 6,848 ballots received. Of those ballots, 4,860 were paper mail-in ballots and 1,988 were e-ballots.

This year’s election was the first in which electronic voting was available to members, via an emailed ballot, on the My Co-op mobile app, or on the co-op’s website. These new voting options gave members more ways to participate in the election, according to the co-op, and in addition saves significant paper and postage costs, which helps the not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative keep rates low.

To opt-out of future paper ballots, members may update their voting preferences at flatheadelectric.com/myballot .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
Columbia Falls, MT
Government
City
Columbia Falls, MT
City
Essex, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
Flathead County, MT
Government
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fec#Election#Board Of Trustees#The Helena Flats#Survey Ballots Systems
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy