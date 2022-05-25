ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Indian man jailed for 10 years over wife's 'dowry death'

By Rhea Mogul
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A court in southern India on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in a ruling that found he abused his wife over their wedding dowry, leading to her death by...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 32

Mary Porter
3d ago

Women around most of the world suffer terribly under the thumbs of men. Until we all unite and demand change and equality, it will continue. So awful at this point in time. Outdated " cultural" beliefs are what is destroying the world

Reply(3)
24
Terry Mcclay
3d ago

very sad that these women have to live with this kind of thing, my heart goes out to her family

Reply
29
Vickie Luider
2d ago

awe so sad she was or is so beautiful...wish these countries understood what life is really about world wide..life is precious...not to be taken 4 granted...

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Independent

Man who stabbed landlords to death in ‘bloodbath’ over Covid paranoia jailed for 33 years

A man who stabbed his landlords to death after becoming paranoid about Covid during the UK’s first national lockdown has been jailed for at least 33 years.Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, attacked Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and Edgar Aguilera Daza, 60, at the home they shared with five others in Stockwell, south London, on 1 April 2020.Police found the married couple lying in a “bloodbath” when they arrived at the property.It was claimed Briceno Garcia had become worried about the risks of Covid and paying his rent in the pandemic.He had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, claiming he was mentally ill...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man and woman who stamped vulnerable man to death jailed

A man and a woman who murdered a charity shop volunteer with learning disabilities have been jailed for life. Lee Chugg and Jodie Swannick kicked and stamped on 60-year-old Stephen Fogg at his home in Wembury, near Plymouth in December while looking for alcohol or money to steal. The drug...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiran Kumar
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Dowry Death#Southern India
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told.Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.They were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.News that they had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy