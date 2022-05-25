Indian man jailed for 10 years over wife's 'dowry death'

A man who stabbed his landlords to death after becoming paranoid about Covid during the UK’s first national lockdown has been jailed for at least 33 years.Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, attacked Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and Edgar Aguilera Daza, 60, at the home they shared with five others in Stockwell, south London, on 1 April 2020.Police found the married couple lying in a “bloodbath” when they arrived at the property.It was claimed Briceno Garcia had become worried about the risks of Covid and paying his rent in the pandemic.He had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, claiming he was mentally ill...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO