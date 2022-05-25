ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to sell all its patented drugs at nonprofit price in low-income countries

By Michael Erman
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkJKJ_0fpVmMje00

May 25 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) will make all of its patented medicines including COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid and big-selling breast cancer drug Ibrance available at a not-for-profit price to 45 of the world's poorest countries, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

These countries lack good access to innovative treatments. It can take four to seven years longer for new treatments to become available in low-income countries, according to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, if they become available at all.

Pfizer said its plan includes 23 wholly-owned, patented medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, certain cancers, and rare and inflammatory diseases. In addition to Paxlovid and Ibrance, the list includes pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13, rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz and cancer treatments Xalkori and Inlyta.

The COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed with BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) was also on the list.

Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview that all the medicines being made available should be of use.

"But clearly the antiviral (Paxlovid) is going to be a very big deal for them - if they need it they can get it immediately," he said.

When Pfizer launches new medicines and vaccines, they will also be included in the drug portfolio at a not-for-profit price, it said.

The 27 low-income countries and 18 lower-income countries included in what Pfizer is calling "An Accord for a Healthier World" cover most of Africa and much of Southeast Asia. Five countries - Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda - have already committed to joining the accord, which was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said in a statement the accord will allow the countries and the drugmaker to share "the burden of costs and tasks in the production and delivery of supplies that will save millions of lives."

Pfizer has been criticized for how it rolled out its COVID-19 vaccine, with some poorer countries waiting for months after the earliest doses arrived in wealthier countries.

Bourla said the new accord has been informed by the difficulties of that rollout, particularly the lack of health infrastructure in some countries that made distributing the vaccine difficult.

"Instead of washing our hands and saying, 'I gave you the product, do whatever you want with them,' we're saying, 'We'll give you the products and we will sit with you to see how we can help organize a system that can utilize them,'" Bourla said.

Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Shanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago, and will also introduce policies to support its battered economy. China's commercial hub of Shanghai reported...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lazarus Chakwera
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 49%

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its personal care and fashion products. Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10 million) for the fourth-quarter ended March 31,...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

China's population is about to shrink for the first time since the great famine struck 60 years ago. Here's what it means for the world

The world’s biggest nation is about to shrink. China accounts for more than one sixth of the world’s population. Yet after four extraordinary decades in which China’s population swelled from 660 million to 1.4 billion, its population is on track to turn down this year, for the first time since the great famine of 1959-1961. According to the latest figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, China’s population grew from 1.41212 billion to just 1.41260 billion in 2021 – a record low increase of just 480,000, a mere fraction of the annual growth of eight million or so common a decade...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Drugs#Davos#Paxlovid#Ibrance#Inlyta
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up on slower growth outlook

(Adds auction details, remarks, updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as macro data and corporate announcements point to slower economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 2.3 basis points to 2.770% after falling to 2.706% early in the session. Expectations were high a few weeks ago that the Federal Reserve would aggressively hike interest rates to tackle inflation, but recent data has suggested a weakening economy, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. "The drift of the data lately has been on the weak side, notably those new home sales were pretty darn bad," he said. New home sales plunged a more-than-expected 16.6% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. "The market has got a little too far over its skis, as far as how the economy was going to go and how the Fed was going to go," Brien said. The market has been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 0.6 basis point to 2.496%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Minutes released on Wednesday from a Fed policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. The Treasury Department sold $42 billion of seven-year notes at a high yield of 2.777%. The auction was very strong with the high yield more than 2 basis points lower than the yield at the bidding deadline, Brien said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 27.2 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.996%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.655%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.471%. May 26 Thursday 2:31 PM New York / 1831 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0375 1.0546 -0.018 Six-month bills 1.47 1.5016 -0.002 Two-year note 100-2/256 2.496 -0.006 Three-year note 100-76/256 2.6451 0.014 Five-year note 99-128/256 2.7327 0.017 Seven-year note 100-152/256 2.78 0.019 10-year note 100-232/256 2.7702 0.023 20-year bond 100-236/256 3.1871 0.040 30-year bond 97-160/256 2.9956 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.50 2.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

High UK inflation hastens 'real living wage' announcement

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - The charity that sets Britain's "real living wage", a voluntary pay rate adopted by thousands of employers, said on Sunday it will bring forward the announcement for the 2022/23 rate to September from November because of high inflation. The Living Wage Foundation said it would...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Egypt's foreign debt rose by $8.1 billion in last quarter of 2021

CAIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's net external debt climbed by $8.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, central bank data showed on Sunday. Egypt had been increasing its borrowing to plug current account and budget deficits even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and the first U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in March, analysts say. read more.
WORLD
Reuters

Nepal expects 5.8% growth as COVID-19 cases fall - minister

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal’s economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in the current financial year ending mid-July, helped by a pick-up in economic activity following a fall in COVID-19 cases, the finance minister said on Sunday. The growth estimates were higher than 4.3% year-on-year growth in the previous...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Qatar central bank governor expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022

DOHA, May 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's gross domestic product (GDP) should grow 3.5% in 2022, Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha. Al-Thani was citing forecasts from international organisations. The energy-rich Gulf emirate plans to start licensing financial technology companies...
WORLD
Reuters

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian banks wrapped up second-quarter earnings season last week, with most reporting better-than-expected profits, in large part by reducing the amounts of funds they set aside for future loan losses, raising questions among investors and analysts about whether they are too sanguine about looming risks.
WORLD
Reuters

Italy's TIM, CDP set to clear preliminary accord on single network

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) and state lender CDP are expected to reach preliminary agreement on Sunday to merge the phone group's fixed network assets with those of state-backed rival broadband firm Open Fiber, three sources close to the matter said. The move will pave the way...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy