New cases of COVID-19 rose 60% across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past week and exceeded 1,000 for the month as May drew to a close. The Virginia Department of Health reported 379 new cases during the week of May 20-27, or more than 35% of the 1,065 new cases for the month of May as the novel coronavirus continued to be a concern across the state of Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO