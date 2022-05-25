ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incumbents in Georgia beat primary opponents down the ballot

By JEFF AMY, RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials overcame challengers from within their own parties in primary elections decided Tuesday in Georgia. Georgia's incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both defeated fellow Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump. The former president also...

