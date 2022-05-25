ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is more regulation needed to stop or reduce mass shootings?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
At least nineteen children and two adults were gunned down at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

The shooting was another of the mass killings in schools and elsewhere that have come amid sustained calls for more gun regulation to reduce the violence. However, stricter gun laws have run into strong opposition from conservative politicians and gun rights groups.

Do you think more regulation is needed to reduce mass shootings? Vote in the poll below.

Related
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
