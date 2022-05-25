ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'The state of being lonely': South Korean horror writer shortlisted for Booker

By Jung Yeon-je, Claire LEE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01L9Te_0fpVk9Ps00
Bora Chung, an academic specialising in Slavic literature, was considered a 'genre writer' and was relatively unknown to local readers until recently /AFP

A head pops out of the toilet, a woman gets pregnant from birth control pills -- South Korean Booker Prize nominee Bora Chung's short stories are full of horror, inspired by her own lonely life.

An academic specialising in Slavic literature, Chung was considered a "genre writer" and excluded from South Korea's mainstream literary scene. Until recently, she was relatively unknown to local readers.

Her stories -- which combine science fiction, horror and fantasy -- are not considered "pure" literature by Seoul's cultural elite. But her life took a dramatic turn when her 2017 collection "Cursed Bunny" caught the eye of translator Anton Hur.

Hur's English edition of the book, released by British publisher Honford Star, has been named a finalist for this year's International Booker Prize.

Only two South Korean writers -- Han Kang ("The Vegetarian") and Hwang Sok-yong ("At Dusk") -- have previously been nominated for the honour, and both were far more established and well-regarded domestically.

"Cursed Bunny" has not won any prizes in South Korea, and Chung mostly earned a living teaching at a university and translating Russian literature.

Despite the elements of horror in her work, Chung said the collection was ultimately about the innate loneliness of being human.

She spent nearly a decade overseas as a graduate student, living year to year and unsure of her next move, which profoundly shaped her imagination as a writer, she told AFP.

"I wasn't sure if anything was actually waiting for me in South Korea even if I wanted to return," she said.

"I was constantly nervous about the future, and because this lasted for nine years, I became very used to the state of being lonely," she added.

- Horrors of modern society -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vx2BP_0fpVk9Ps00
The English edition of Chung's 2017 collection 'Cursed Bunny' has been named a finalist for this year's International Booker Prize /AFP

A graduate of Seoul's Yonsei University, Chung holds a master's degree in Russian and East European studies from Yale and a PhD in Slavic literature from Indiana University, both in the United States.

She was deeply inspired by Soviet Russian writer Andrei Platonov's 1928 novel "Chevengur", about a poor orphan whose quest to find a communist utopia ultimately fails and ends in a bloodbath.

The Booker Prize Foundation says Chung's collection uses the fantastical to address the horrors of the "patriarchy and capitalism of modern society".

Her characters include a father who locks up his daughter and exploits her for business, a designer who falls in love with a robot companion she's invented and a woman who is constantly shamed after becoming pregnant due to the side effects of birth control pills.

Another character faces the horror of repeatedly seeing a creature appear in her toilet bowl, claiming to be her child.

In her own life, Chung said the prospect of falling pregnant felt like a serious threat during her years overseas.

"To me, it was horror," she told AFP at her apartment in the South Korean port city of Pohang before leaving for the United Kingdom to attend the awards ceremony set for Thursday.

"All I could think was if I suddenly fell pregnant and gave birth, I would just die with my child. I would just be on the streets and die," she said.

"I had no ability to raise a child, didn't have a partner, had no support network and I was a foreigner."

- 'A very hard sell' -

Chung's nomination rides a global wave of enthusiasm for South Korean culture, from Netflix's "Squid Game" to author Han Kang's 2016 International Booker Prize winner "The Vegetarian".

But Anton Hur, who translated "Cursed Bunny" and marketed its English edition, said the book was "actually a very, very hard sell" given what he characterised as a lack of interest in Korean literature.

"I did everything I could to promote the book, whether it was on social media, at Oxford University where I won a translators residency... and the many literary festivals I dragged the author to so that we could sell just one more book," he told AFP.

Chung, who is married to a labour rights activist, prefers to spend her spare time attending political rallies.

"I feel at ease at rallies as I get to be with a lot of people who share the same thoughts as me," said the author, who met her husband at a rally.

Chung's years overseas, meanwhile, have made her painfully aware of cultural differences, and her work seems to ask: If culture and language are such barriers to intimacy, then what hope do humans have of understanding robots?

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

South Korea's Park Chan-wook wins best director award at Cannes

South Korean star film-maker Park Chan-wook on Saturday won the Cannes Film Festival's best director award for his erotic crime movie "Decision To Leave". Park's Cannes entry comes nearly two decades after his "Oldboy" that won the festival's second-highest prize in 2004 and helped catapult South Korean cinema onto the global stage -- years before "Parasite", which won the 2019 Palme d'Or and best film at the 2020 Oscars.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Yara Shahidi, 22, reaches life-long goal of graduating from Harvard University while keeping up with her busy career in Hollywood... as her proud parents share sweet tributes

It's official, Yara Shahidi is a college graduate. The actress, 22, graduated from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts after beginning her studies at the prestigious Ivy League institution in 2017. Haven taken a gap year during her tenure, Shahidi finished her four-year undergraduate degree studies, all while juggling her busy...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Han Kang
Person
Andrei Platonov
AFP

China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea

China and Russia on Thursday vetoed a US-led bid at the United Nations to toughen sanctions on North Korea over its missile launches, laying bare divisions that Western envoys fear would be exploited by Pyongyang.  China, the closest ally of North Korea, and Russia, whose relations with the West have sunk over its invasion of Ukraine, said they would have preferred a non-binding statement rather than a fresh resolution with teeth against Pyongyang.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push

Samoa signed a bilateral agreement with China on Saturday, promising "greater collaboration" as Beijing's foreign minister continues a tour of the South Pacific that has sparked concern among Western allies. "Samoa and the People's Republic of China will continue to pursue greater collaboration that will deliver on joint interests and commitments," the release said.
POLITICS
AFP

'Princess of the Wall of Death': Indonesian daredevil defies gravity and stereotypes

Karmila Purba revs her motorbike under the lights of an Indonesian night carnival and rides up horizontally inside a wooden cylinder called Satan's Barrel, drawing gasps from spectators looking down into the drum. For decades, the Satan's Barrel -- or "Tong Setan" -- has been the main attraction at travelling funfairs in Indonesia, particularly in rural areas where there are few options for affordable entertainment.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horrors#South Korean#Slavic#British#Honford Star#Russian
The Conversation Africa

Ghanaian women in dance reality show challenge stereotypes about obesity

Since the debut of Big Brother Africa in South Africa in 2003, reality television shows have become a common feature on television stations across the continent. They have helped the development of a host of television stations in the wake of the democratisation of the airwaves in the 1990s. This paved the way for private individuals or entrepreneurs to own television stations, creating an environment of competition for viewership.
THEATER & DANCE
AFP

Blinken says global order must survive China, but no 'Cold War'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for vigorous competition with China to preserve the existing global order but said the United States did not seek a "Cold War." But he said that defending the global order, including international law and agreements, would "make it possible for all countries -- including the United States and China -- to coexist and cooperate."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

UK companies to trial four-day workweek

Louis Bloomsfield inspects the kegs of beer at his brewery in north London, eagerly awaiting June, when he will get an extra day off every week. Smith is mulling giving different days off in the week to his employees and deploying them into two teams to keep the brewery functioning throughout. 
BUSINESS
AFP

36 years later, 'Top Gun' again tops N.America box office

Much-anticipated action film "Top Gun: Maverick" was expected to have a big opening and it did not disappoint, taking in an estimated $151 million in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. It was Cruise's first opening to top $100 million.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

New 'Star Wars' series with Jude Law in works as Disney targets streaming

Disney announced a new live-action "Star Wars" series featuring Jude Law at a major fan convention Thursday -- but any mention of upcoming films in the beloved sci-fi franchise was conspicuously absent, as the company focuses on its streaming service. But while Disney has three "Star Wars" movies on its schedule, and has previously announced films from directors Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson and Patty Jenkins, none were mentioned on stage Thursday.
ANAHEIM, CA
TheConversationAU

How self-publishing, social media and algorithms are aiding far-right novelists

Far-right extremists pose an increasing risk in Australia and around the world. In 2020, ASIO revealed that about 40% of its counter-terrorism work involved the far right. The recent mass murder in Buffalo, USA, and the attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019 are just two examples of many far-right extremist acts of terror. Far-right extremists have complex and diverse methods for spreading their messages of hate. These can include through social media, video games, wellness culture, interest in medieval European history, and fiction. Novels by both extremist and non-extremist authors feature on far-right “reading lists” designed to draw people...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Footwear News

Helen Mirren Dances & Twirls in Sharp Heels With Andie MacDowell at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Helen Mirren danced the day away at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival 2022 and lit up the red carpet. Mirren attended the screening of “Mother and Son (Un Petit Frere)” with fever alongside Andie MacDowell. As MacDowell and Mirren exchanged dance moves and twirls, Mirren’s dress took many breaths away. Mirren wore a shimmery silver dress with tassel accents and sequins. With a mock neck, the dress draped down to her ankles,...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Brutal class satire 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Cannes Palme d'Or

A viciously sharp satire about class conflict, with an already-infamous vomiting and pooping scene, won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the second time Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has won the prize. In a crowd-pleasing twist, Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough won the Camera d'Or, the prize for best first film, for "War Pony" with co-director Gina Gammell. 
MOVIES
AFP

Higher cost of US cancer care doesn't improve survival rates: study

The United States spends twice as much on cancer care as the average high-income country, but gets only middle-of-the-table survival results, a study said Friday. Out of 22 high-income countries, the United States was found to have by far the highest spending rate: it spends $200 billion per year on cancer care, or roughly $600 per capita, compared to the average of $300 per capita in high-income countries.
CANCER
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy