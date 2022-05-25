ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

UK government authorises sale of Chelsea FC

By John WEAVER, JUSTIN TALLIS
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3zKL_0fpVk40F00
Roman Abramovich was owner of Chelsea for 19 years /AFP/File

The UK government announced Wednesday it had given the green light to Todd Boehly's proposed takeover of Chelsea football club from the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries said she had issued a licence permitting the deal late on Tuesday, shortly after it won approval from the Premier League.

"We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals," Dorries tweeted.

"Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to (Vladimir) Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner," she said.

A consortium led by Boehly, a co-owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, had already agreed a record £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) deal to buy the Premier League club from Abramovich on May 7.

The Premier League said its approval hinged on the government sale licence "and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction".

Officials wanted everything completed on Tuesday so Chelsea could meet all registration deadlines for next season's football competitions.

Abramovich put Chelsea on the market in early March, just before he was sanctioned by the British government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Completing the purchase has been a lengthy process due to government concerns over the potential for Abramovich to profit from the sale.

The total value of the deal smashes the previous record for the sale of a sports team -- $2.4 billion for the New York Mets baseball franchise in 2020.

Chelsea have been forced to operate under a special licence from the government since Abramovich, who bought the club in 2003, was sanctioned.

Abramovich, who the European Union also imposed sanctions on, was described by the UK government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

The sale of the 2021 European champions brings the curtain down on 19 years of nearly unbroken success under the 55-year-old Abramovich, who has overseen five Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs.

Chelsea finished third in the 2021/22 Premier League season and so gained a place in Europe's Champions League, the continent's leading club football competition.

The Blues also reached the finals of English football's League Cup and FA Cup, only to lose both matches to Liverpool in penalty shoot-outs.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU struggles to break deadlock on Russian oil ban before summit

Ambassadors from the 27 European Union member states on Sunday examined a compromise mooted to enable them to break the deadlock on a Russian oil embargo ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels. "There is a willingness from all member states to work on oil and to ban (Russian) oil from from European markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Finnish PM says trust in Russia lost for 'generations' during Kyiv trip

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Thursday during a trip to Kyiv that it would take Russia decades to repair its standing in the world after invading Ukraine. Marin described Russia's war in Ukraine as a "turning point" for Europe, during a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
POLITICS
AFP

Klopp urges Liverpool to show Madrid who's boss in Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to show they can more than match Real Madrid as the European giants collide in a Champions League final on Saturday for the second time in five seasons. "If you look at the history of the club, if you look at the experience of the other team, the way Real Madrid celebrate the comebacks, I would say it's Real Madrid (who are favourites) because of experience," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool eye revenge against Real Madrid in Champions League final rematch

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are seeking to cap a remarkable season by avenging their 2018 defeat against Real Madrid when the sides meet again in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, but the Spanish giants have their sights on a 14th European Cup triumph. Madrid are chasing their fifth Champions League in nine seasons, a run that began when they beat Atletico Madrid in Lisbon in 2014.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Nadine Dorries
AFP

UK companies to trial four-day workweek

Louis Bloomsfield inspects the kegs of beer at his brewery in north London, eagerly awaiting June, when he will get an extra day off every week. Smith is mulling giving different days off in the week to his employees and deploying them into two teams to keep the brewery functioning throughout. 
BUSINESS
AFP

US targets N.Korea missiles with sanctions on Russian banks

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions over North Korea's missile launches, including on two Russian banks, after Russia and China blocked action by the UN Security Council. The United States on Thursday forced a vote at the Security Council on toughening sanctions, saying that North Korea had brazenly violated a unanimous 2017 resolution that warned of consequences for further tests.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea

China and Russia on Thursday vetoed a US-led bid at the United Nations to toughen sanctions on North Korea over its missile launches, laying bare divisions that Western envoys fear would be exploited by Pyongyang.  China, the closest ally of North Korea, and Russia, whose relations with the West have sunk over its invasion of Ukraine, said they would have preferred a non-binding statement rather than a fresh resolution with teeth against Pyongyang.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Blinken says global order must survive China, but no 'Cold War'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for vigorous competition with China to preserve the existing global order but said the United States did not seek a "Cold War." But he said that defending the global order, including international law and agreements, would "make it possible for all countries -- including the United States and China -- to coexist and cooperate."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#Uk#Afp File#Russian#State#Digital#The Premier League#Los Angeles Dodgers#British
AFP

Cost-of-living crisis forces more Brits to foodbanks

On an overcast morning in Bradford, northern England, a steady stream of locals arrive at a foodbank to collect produce parcels described as "a lifesaver" during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. "Places like (this) here in Bradford are a lifesaver.
BUSINESS
AFP

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka gets Russian oil to ease shortages

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka took delivery Saturday of Russian oil -- which could soon be subject to a European embargo -- to restart operations at the country's only refinery, the energy minister said. Russian oil is already subject to a US embargo and its barrels have traded at a steep discount from international benchmarks, which have risen substantially since the conflict began. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Harry, Meghan to attend queen's jubilee service: biographer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee year, their biographer said Friday. The service on June 3 will be "really the first official moment" when the couple join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he said. 
U.K.
AFP

WNBA players step up calls for Griner's release

WNBA players and their union leaders stepped up their calls for Brittney Griner's release from prison in Russia on Saturday, the 100th day of the US basketball star's detention. Several WNBA and NBA players tweeted about Griner on Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

VW says taking Brazil human rights probe seriously

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Sunday it was taking seriously an investigation by Brazil's public prosecutors into alleged human rights violations in the country as reported by German media. "We can assure you that we take the possible events at Fazenda Rio Cristalino, to...
AMERICAS
AFP

Beijing says Blinken speech 'smears China'

China's foreign ministry on Friday accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of "smearing" the country, after America's top diplomat delivered a landmark policy speech calling for action to counterbalance Beijing's influence. Beijing hit out angrily at the speech on Friday, saying it "spreads false information, exaggerates the China threat, interferes in China's internal affairs and smears China's domestic and foreign policies".
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

War pushes Ukrainian teen towards Belgian future

Three months ago, Mykyta never would have thought he'd be hoping to study for an engineering degree at a Belgian university. "I want to go to university at the end of this year, I want to go to an engineering programme, maybe in the electricity direction," he told AFP.  The degree would be in English, and to get there Mykyta is already taking classes to boost his fluency, preparing for an English language certificate required for the intake.
EUROPE
AFP

US regulators scrutinize Musk's Twitter stock buys

US market authorities have asked Elon Musk to explain an apparent delay in reporting his Twitter stock buys, the agency revealed Friday, the latest questions on the methods and intent of his troubled bid for the platform. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) letter to Musk showed regulators asked him to explain why he didn't disclose within a required 10-day time period his increased stake in Twitter, especially if he planned to buy the company.
BUSINESS
AFP

Japanese Red Army founder Shigenobu freed from prison

Fusako Shigenobu, the 76-year-old female founder of the once-feared Japanese Red Army, walked free from prison Saturday after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege. Shigenobu maintained her innocence over the siege, in which three Red Army militants stormed into the French embassy, taking the ambassador and 10 other staff hostage for 100 hours.
MILITARY
AFP

Traffic jams just a maths problem, says Israeli AI firm

Israel's traffic congestion ranks near the worst among developed economies but an algorithm can help, says one of the country's IT firms engaged in the auto and mobility sector. But some observers warn that Israel's technology sector, including smart mobility, could run out of steam.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Higher cost of US cancer care doesn't improve survival rates: study

The United States spends twice as much on cancer care as the average high-income country, but gets only middle-of-the-table survival results, a study said Friday. Out of 22 high-income countries, the United States was found to have by far the highest spending rate: it spends $200 billion per year on cancer care, or roughly $600 per capita, compared to the average of $300 per capita in high-income countries.
CANCER
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy