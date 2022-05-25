Malawi's president says the country is already seeing the effects of the war in Ukraine

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
VLADIMIR Putin’s Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin’s ‘footsoldier’ – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I’m interested in is Poland.
After the Russian aggression, if the Japanese government under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were to work toward increasing the military budget, the majority of the Japanese public is now getting ready to accept that, an expert said. He said there were questions about U.S. reliability under President Joe Biden over...
A Russian businessman and close ally of Vladimir Putin accused by the US, EU and others of financing the private military company Wagner Group has said that “a dying-out western civilisation” will be defeated by Russia. The Guardian had approached Yevgeny Prigozhin seeking his reaction to evidence implicating...
RUSSIA has now lost a total of 30,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin's disastrous war in Ukraine. As the chaotic invasion has caused devastating losses for Russia, Putin has been warned to bring his troops back home or "risk more orphans". The Russian leader has now lost 30,000 troops, 207 planes...
Moscow claims it will soon have 50 new advanced nuclear missiles capable of annihilating its enemies ready for deployment in the fall, as the Kremlin seeks to show strength in the face of military blunders in neighboring Ukraine.
China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN’s Brian Todd has more in his report from February 2021.
Priti Patel today met with Rwanda's foreign minister as she vowed to push ahead with her plans to relocate migrants to the east African country after more than 900 crossed the Channel in just four days. The Home Secretary hosted Dr Vincent Biruta to discuss the new £120m scheme to...
When the soldiers of an elite Russian army brigade were told in early April to prepare for a second deployment to Ukraine, fear broke out among the ranks. The unit, stationed in Russia’s far east during peacetime, first entered Ukraine from Belarus when the war started at the end of February and saw bitter combat with Ukrainian forces.
Israel has told the United States it was responsible for the assassination of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, according to reports. Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead on Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) abruptly walked off from a British journalist’s questions about gun violence in America two days after an elementary school massacre in his state left 19 children and two adults dead. Cruz, who is due to appear at a National Rifle Association convention this weekend, became...
Finland may soon join NATO alongside its western neighbor Sweden. The move is expected to draw the ire of Russia, and though Finnish authorities aren’t expecting imminent threats, they want to be prepared for the worst. Finland, which shares 800 miles of its eastern border with Russia, is not...
Comments / 0