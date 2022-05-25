ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Europe is not destined for a recession, EC's Gentiloni says

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni says Europe is not destined for...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU struggles to break deadlock on Russian oil ban before summit

Ambassadors from the 27 European Union member states on Sunday examined a compromise mooted to enable them to break the deadlock on a Russian oil embargo ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels. "There is a willingness from all member states to work on oil and to ban (Russian) oil from from European markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Gentiloni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ec#European
CNBC

Goldman says signs that inflation is peaking could be positive for stocks

Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
TheConversationAU

China's population is about to shrink for the first time since the great famine struck 60 years ago. Here's what it means for the world

The world’s biggest nation is about to shrink. China accounts for more than one sixth of the world’s population. Yet after four extraordinary decades in which China’s population swelled from 660 million to 1.4 billion, its population is on track to turn down this year, for the first time since the great famine of 1959-1961. According to the latest figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, China’s population grew from 1.41212 billion to just 1.41260 billion in 2021 – a record low increase of just 480,000, a mere fraction of the annual growth of eight million or so common a decade...
INDIA
Reuters

Ukraine's Donbas 'unconditional priority' for Moscow, Russia's Lavrov says

May 29 (Reuters) - The "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas is an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own, RIA news agency cited Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sunday. "The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the...
EUROPE
CNBC

Op-ed: After Davos, going 'long' on optimism in an anxious world

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – A hedge fund investor told me she attends the World Economic Forum each year "so that I'll know what to short." In a world awash with geopolitical and economic pessimism, the dominant mood at this year's Davos, her argument is that it might be time to go "long" on optimism.
BUSINESS
InsideHook

Report: Oligarchs’ Yachts Enter Stealth Mode to Avoid Seizure

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, a number of governments have responded by seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs with ties to Vladimir Putin’s government. This has included several high-profile seizures of yachts across the world — and the phenomenon of some massive yachts heading to locations far from land (and, one assumes, far from law enforcement).
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

VW says taking Brazil human rights probe seriously

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Sunday it was taking seriously an investigation by Brazil's public prosecutors into alleged human rights violations in the country as reported by German media. "We can assure you that we take the possible events at Fazenda Rio Cristalino, to...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy