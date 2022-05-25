Covestro CEO says shift from Russian gas will be painful for German industry

Earlier this month, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, explained how the West now needed to pay more attention to the rest of the world, excluding China, to try to persuade these nations to condemn Moscow and its onslaught of Ukraine. The Chinese authorities have refused to denounce Russia's unprovoked...
Airbus says the Zero Emission Development Centre in Filton, Bristol, has already begun working on technology development. The ZEDC in the U.K. will join other similar sites in Spain, Germany and France. The environmental footprint of aviation is significant, with the World Wildlife Fund describing it as "one of the...
China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
For some investors, confidence is rocked as analysts call the events of the last month a Bear Stearns moment for crypto, comparing the contagion effect of a failed stablecoin project to the fall of a major Wall Street bank that ultimately foretold the 2008 financial crisis and mortgage debt crisis.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Friday morning as fears over the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively hike interest rates appeared to ease and a key inflation reading showed a slowing rise in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved lower by 1 basis point to 2.743%. The...
Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
Masashi Shimada, a lead fusion scientist at the government's Idaho National Laboratory, has been working in the industry for more than two decades, and he says the way that scientists talk about fusion has changed markedly in recent years as billions of dollars from private investors have gone into start-ups working to commercialize fusion.
Goldman Sachs has named four "compelling" buying opportunities in tech after a mixed bag of first-quarter earnings. The stocks offer solid topline growth and are more likely to prevail amid the current market volatility, the bank said.
The core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 4.9% from a year ago in April, in line with estimates and a deceleration from March. Personal income rose slightly less than expected, but spending beat estimates as consumers tapped savings. Headline PCE rose just 0.2%, a...
If inflation peaks and earnings are strong heading into 2023, it could boost investor confidence. Recent market volatility has been an opportunity for investors and their advisors to revisit their goals and time horizons. It has also been a chance to take advantage of tax strategies to help minimize the...
The world’s biggest nation is about to shrink.
China accounts for more than one sixth of the world’s population.
Yet after four extraordinary decades in which China’s population swelled from 660 million to 1.4 billion, its population is on track to turn down this year, for the first time since the great famine of 1959-1961.
According to the latest figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, China’s population grew from 1.41212 billion to just 1.41260 billion in 2021 – a record low increase of just 480,000, a mere fraction of the annual growth of eight million or so common a decade...
The committee debates whether the market has hit bottom yet. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Brenda Vingiello, Richard Saperstein, Steve Weiss, Jon Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
Initially a crowdfunding platform that connected accredited investors with food and beverage start-ups, CircleUp has evolved into a consumer goods data platform that also operates its own venture fund and credit business. That focus on data comes as the industry is rapidly changing alongside consumer interest shifts and the success...
Even if you don't know what K-beauty — short for Korean beauty — is, chances are, you've seen the jade rollers, sheet masks and snail mucin creams promising radiant, mirror-like skin on your Instagram feed or the shelves of your local drugstore. Since its introduction to U.S. markets...
Comments / 1