ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Covestro CEO says shift from Russian gas will be painful for German industry

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovestro CEO Markus Steilemann says German industry needs to...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transition#Covestro Ceo#Russian#German
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
CNBC

Goldman says signs that inflation is peaking could be positive for stocks

Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Options Action: Is China tech back in play?

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on with China stocks. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Pete Najarian.
MARKETS
TheConversationAU

China's population is about to shrink for the first time since the great famine struck 60 years ago. Here's what it means for the world

The world’s biggest nation is about to shrink. China accounts for more than one sixth of the world’s population. Yet after four extraordinary decades in which China’s population swelled from 660 million to 1.4 billion, its population is on track to turn down this year, for the first time since the great famine of 1959-1961. According to the latest figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, China’s population grew from 1.41212 billion to just 1.41260 billion in 2021 – a record low increase of just 480,000, a mere fraction of the annual growth of eight million or so common a decade...
INDIA
CNBC

Have the market hit bottom, yet?

The committee debates whether the market has hit bottom yet. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Brenda Vingiello, Richard Saperstein, Steve Weiss, Jon Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
STOCKS
CNBC

Why CircleUp thinks machine learning may be the hottest item in consumer goods

Initially a crowdfunding platform that connected accredited investors with food and beverage start-ups, CircleUp has evolved into a consumer goods data platform that also operates its own venture fund and credit business. That focus on data comes as the industry is rapidly changing alongside consumer interest shifts and the success...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy