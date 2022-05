We wish to advise the public that the Oakland Heights Landfill, located at the southwest corner of Lapeer Road and Brown Road, is in the process of putting a top cover of soil over a portion of the landfill’s north slope near Brown Road. This action will require the relocation of landfill waste over the next few weeks as they prepare to cap the area. During this time, the landfill operator, Republic Services, anticipates more odor than usual may emit from the landfill. Republic Services has advised the City that they will do their best to neutralize any odor during this time.

AUBURN HILLS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO