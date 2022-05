Johnson never got a chance to break the internet, so he broke backboards instead. Listed by some sources as a No. 10 pick (brought about by a special territorial pick in the first round), Johnson was one of the NBA's first dunk masters, helping reverse the fortunes of the downtrodden Bullets franchise with showstopping antics. The Idaho alum also made a name for himself as one of the NBA's earliest two-way stars, earning a pair of first-team all-defensive nods (1970-71). An NBA title proved elusive, but Johnson later earned a championship in his final seasons with the Indiana Pacers, then of the ABA. He was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2010.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO