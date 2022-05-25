ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Strong line of thunderstorms nearing NW Houston counties

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong line of storms is inching...

www.khou.com

Comments / 1

KHOU

2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

HOUSTON — Hurricane season is upon us again and the KHOU 11 weather team is committed to your safety. From where to go if a storm comes our way to what you need before, during and after the storm, how to evacuate and more, download the KHOU 11 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Traffic expected after 5-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking drivers to avoid parts of northwest Harris County after a crash involving at least five vehicles. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded, but we're told it happened in the 16600 block of SH 249 and W Greens Rd. No additional information was shared, so it's unclear of any injuries or hospitalizations, as of this writing.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clutch City Cluckers moves into Katy

Asia joined Community Impact Newspaper in February 2022. She studied journalism at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Before relocating to Houston Texas, Asia was a freelance reporter for the Seattle Medium, one of the city's eldest and longstanding African American newspapers. She covers dining, transportation, government, business, development, education and more for Katy, Texas and South Houston. When she's not writing, she's likely trying a new restaurant or tv show.
KATY, TX
commercialintegrator.com

Silicon Valley Sizzle Arrives in Houston

For Spring, Texas-based i.e.SmartSystems, there is a simple credo to live and do business by: “Each project yields a long-term customer.” That customer commitment has served the design-build integrator remarkably well ever since Doug and Gary Colvin founded the business in 2000. Originally a structured-cabling specialist, i.e.SmartSystems branched...
HOUSTON, TX
irei.com

Hillwood Communities buys 540 acres near Houston

Hillwood Communities has purchased 540 acres in League City and intends to develop the land as its third Houston-area master-planned community. The new community, which has not been named, will include 1,250 single-family lots once developed. The 540-acre purchase will be the site of Hillwood Communities’ third master-planned development in...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Splashway Waterpark & Campground

SHERIDAN, Texas — KHOU 11 News viewer Kristen answered our call for hidden gems in the greater Houston area, suggesting we drive about 90 minutes west of Houston to Sheridan, Texas, to check out Splashway Waterpark & Campground. "I love Splashway. My family’s been coming here for more than...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crafty Crab coming to League City & more business news

Here is a roundup of recent business news around Clear Lake and League City. Crafty Crab is still on its way to League City at 112 N. Gulf Freeway. An opening window has not been determined. The seafood restaurant, which has Houston and Pearland locations, serves catfish, shrimp, oysters, lobster and crab in a variety of styles. Crafty Crab also has locations in Florida, Maryland and other states. 832-856-1111. www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rice Epicurean Grocer Closing After 85 Years

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith, for Realty News Report) – Ending an 85-year run in the Houston grocery business, the last Rice Epicurean Market is closing its doors. “With the closing of our last store, this is a historic time for our family as we complete the transition of our business that we began several years ago,” says Larry Calvin, Director of Marketing for Rice. “We are proud of our three generations of family who have been operating grocery stores in Houston, and we have always enjoyed serving our community with the best service, catering, and products we could provide. Our grandparents, William and Edna Levy, opened the original “Rice Blvd Food Market” store 85 years ago. The store was in a shopping center developed by our great grandfather, Manuel Meyerhoff, in the original shopping center in the area we know as the “Rice Village.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Trae the Truth to meet with victims' families of Uvalde school shooting; offers free therapy to students

UVALDE, Texas — Houston's own Trae the Truth is in Uvalde, Texas to provide support to the families who lost their children in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The rapper and philanthropist headed to Uvalde Thursday and met with several of the victims' families, including the families of Amerie Jo Garza, Eliahana Cruz Torres and Jackie Cazares. He also met with Democratic governor candidate Beto O'Rourke.
UVALDE, TX
cw39.com

Tropics waking up: Pacific storm to impact Mexico

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Hurricane Center will likely soon be naming the first storm of this hurricane season. An area of low pressure in the Eastern Pacific, south of Mexico, shows very high potential to organize into a tropical storm, and perhaps even a hurricane. Agatha is the first name on the list.
HOUSTON, TX

