JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City attorney Jason Teal released a statement on Sunday afternoon in response to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and his residency controversy. "I am not answering any questions at this time, but I did want you to know that the City Council president has requested a binding legal opinion from me on this subject. I expect to issue the opinion on or before June 1st."

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO