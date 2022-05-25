Taste Food: Give yourself a salad break

There are times when you simply need a light and healthy timeout.

When the weather is hot and cooking is out of the question, or if you’ve been overindulging in meaty protein since the onset of grilling season, a simple salad presents a welcome break. This is especially true when it’s a fattoush salad.

Fattoush is a traditional Levantine salad. It’s a garden salad and a bread salad at once, brimming with fresh greens and garden vegetables, studded with feta cheese and olives, and tumbled with shards of crispy pita bread.

It’s a light, bright and remarkably satisfying dish, thanks to the convergence of textures and salty, briny flavors. The pita pieces serve as “croutons” and soak up a puckery dressing infused with lemon and sumac.

Sumac may be the spice you didn’t know you needed. It’s a tart red berry that is dried, ground and used for cooking in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. Sumac has a distinct sharp and floral flavor and imparts a tang to dressings, marinades and seasonings for meat and vegetables.

Unlike lemons or vinegar, it’s neither bitter nor acidic, yet it imparts an acidic and citrusy note when added to a dish. It also is a vibrant garnish, thanks to its garnet color.

Fattoush Salad

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

Dressing Ingredients:

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced or pushed through a press

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon dried sumac

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

Salad Ingredients:

2 pita breads, each about 6 inches

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 head romaine (or 2 little gems), torn into bite-size pieces

1 cup baby arugula

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 English cucumber, quartered lengthwise, thinly sliced

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese, plus extra for garnish

1/4 cup loosely packed mint leaves, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves and tender stems, coarsely chopped

Sumac for sprinkling

Steps:

Heat the oven broiler or grill. Lightly brush the pita bread with olive oil and cut each pita into 6 wedges. Broil or grill until light golden and crisp. Remove from the heat, cool to the touch and break into bite-size pieces.

Whisk the dressing ingredients in a bowl until emulsified.

Combine the salad ingredients and the pita in a large bowl. Drizzle half of the vinaigrette over the salad and toss to combine. Add more vinaigrette to your taste and toss again. Serve garnished with additional feta and a sprinkle of sumac.