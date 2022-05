Officers from the Douglas Police Department are looking for the individuals responsible for passing over $160,000 in forged checks throughout Georgia, including Douglas. The Douglas Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the deposit of several forged checks at numerous ATMs. These forgeries have taken place in Douglas as well as several other cities in Georgia. To date there have been 35 checks passed for over $163,000.

