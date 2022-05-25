ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

E’town revisiting comprehensive plan to account for growth

By GINA CLEAR THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
News Enterprise
 4 days ago

A few years after Elizabethtown city government made a consorted effort to update its comprehensive plans, large economic development projects have warranted another look. With the announcement of BlueOvalSK, Ford’s twin electric vehicle battery plants, being built roughly five miles south of town in Glendale, Mayor Jeff Gregory said it was...

News Enterprise

Building permits: May 27, 2022

The following building permit application information has been obtained from the Hardin County and Elizabethtown planning and development staff. The name of the applicant, address and use of permit are listed. • John Powell, 45 Bottle Drive, Elizabethtown. Use: Attached accessory structure. • Brandon Mink, 3531 Burns Road, Rineyville. Use:...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

Taul is thinking ahead to judge-executive seat

Keith Taul, Hardin County’s likely next judge-executive, already is taking steps to prepare for the role. Taul, who won the Republican ticket in the May 17 primary election with 3,396 votes, faces no Democratic opposition in the general election this November, virtually assuring his election to the county’s highest governmental role. He said he’s already getting calls from community members about concerns they have or partnerships they’re interested in.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Portion of downtown corridor impassible as city prepares for concert

GLASGOW — The east side of the Sqaure is closed to vehicle traffic as officials prepare for a concert this evening. The area impassable is adjacent to South Green Street. The stage for the performance is in front of Glasgow City Hall. Entertain Glasgow is hosting the event as...
GLASGOW, KY
News Enterprise

Matt Wyatt to resign from EIS school board

After serving nearly 10 years on the Elizabethtown Independent School Board of Education, Matt Wyatt has submitted his resignation. The 1990 Elizabethtown High School graduate has taken on the role of director of institutional giving at West Virginia University. “It was an offer that I could not refuse,” he said....
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

Letter to the editor: May 27, 2022

Congress has proclaimed May 27, 2022, as National Poppy Day. Honor our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Hardin Post 113, 1251 Ring Road, and at Priceless in Etown Plaza, when members of American Legion Auxiliary Hardin Unit 113, plus American Legion family members, will be outside to greet you and distribute bright red poppies for Memorial Day.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
hancockclarion.com

State will hold meeting on closing oil and gas wells

The Kentucky Division of Oil and Gas will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 1, at 2 p.m. EST to outline the requirements and Finance Cabinet RFP procedures for contractor participation in the upcoming orphan well-plugging program funded through the Federal Infrastructure Act. The Division of Oil and Gas...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Owensboro becoming regular stop for steamboats

For more than 40 years, what’s now the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has been trying to persuade steamboat companies to make Owensboro a regular port of call. But the efforts have met with little success with no more than two or three stopping occasionally. The steamboats and...
OWENSBORO, KY
News Enterprise

Business calendar: May 28, 2022

Ribbon-cutting ceremony, 12:30 p.m. June 8, The Recovery Center Of Kentucky, 915 Memorial Court, Suite 100 B. E’town. Celebrating the opening of its new office. Refreshments and hors d ‘Oeuvres provided. RSVP to tprescott@therecoverycenterofkentucky.com, 270-900-1136 or 270-900-1379 by June 3. Small Business Expo, 10 a.m. June 11, 300...
VINE GROVE, KY
News Enterprise

4-H block party highlights camp

Hardin County 4-H is having a block party for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hardin County Extension Service office at 111 Opportunity Way in Elizabethtown. It will highlight the upcoming summer camp and clubs offered to youth in Hardin County. “The night will consist of various camp-themed games...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Green River Meats to Open in Taylor County in 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear’s goal to establish Kentucky as a leader in the agritech sector took another step forward as today startup meat processor Green River Meats LLC shared plans to locate in Taylor County, creating 25 full-time jobs with a more than $2.3 million commitment. “I want to welcome...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over WVa mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued a contempt order against Lexington Coal Company LLC. Chambers wrote last week that the company “shirked its responsibility to satisfactorily comply” with an order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Econolodge in Russellville ranked first in the nation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Econolodge hotel of Russellville has been recognized with a 2022 Best of Choice award from Choice Hotels International, Inc. franchisor of the Econolodge brand. The award was presented at the Choice Hotels at their 66th annual convention in Las Vegas on May 3-5. The Best...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
News Enterprise

Community Calendar

Food pantry, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Christ Dependent Ministries, 5687 S. Wilson Road, E’town. POC: 270-900-1231. BBQ, Bands & Bikes, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. downtown Elizabethtown. Festival sponsored by city of Elizabethtown and others. More than 40 food vendors and 40 commercial vendors, a Kids’ Zone, three stages with live music, and motorcycles. POC: etownevents.com.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY

